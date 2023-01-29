On Monday, Jan. 2, I was doing the same thing a lot of people here in northern Michigan and all across the U.S. were doing — sitting in our cars in line at the donation entrance of a Goodwill store.
In my backseat: laundered sheet sets and matching comforters for beds I no longer own; a like-new jacket I never wore and could not remember buying and two grocery bags full of clothes I didn’t need.
All still serviceable, just not for me.
Someone else with what I imagine to be courageous and fashionable verve would look smashing in that black polar jacket with the quilted lime green accents.
And the mauve fitted sheets made of T-shirt material were practically brand new.
Donating these items would keep them out of landfills for a few years, I hoped, while also providing a few dollars for Goodwill Northern Michigan’s food and housing programs.
“The very essence of the Goodwill model — collecting and reselling used goods — is inherently sustainable,” the organization states on its website. “We extend the life of usable items, and optimize their utility by using sales revenue to address critical needs in the community we serve.”
I wasn’t just starting the year anew by cleaning out my closets, I was optimizing utility and addressing critical needs.
There’s more good stuff about all this on Goodwill’s website: Every year, people in the U.S. generate 254 tons of cast-offs that end up in landfills.
An almost unfathomable amount of stuff. Hard to even picture in your mind.
For help, you could visit another website — weightofstuff.com — plug in some numbers and imagine the heft of cast-offs equaling 10 snow plows or two Boeing 757’s or 25 full-grown male elephants or 50 grand pianos.
Our area Goodwill stores in 2020 found buyers for nearly 7 million pounds of that, they announced on their website, which makes me feel a smidge better about my personal consumption.
If you’ve been in that Goodwill donation line, however, you’ve certainly seen people drop off items with questionable resale value.
Broken metal shoe racks, VCRs, boxes of puzzles with pieces missing; Green Bay Packers hoodies.
And yet, a little online research shows even these seemingly worthless items can contribute in their own tiny way to a healthy society.
Metal that isn’t sold can be recycled, sometimes for cash, and clothing that has no value locally is often sent to a Goodwill Outlet store (there’s one in Grandville and another in Flint) where it is sold by the pound.
Anything left after that is offered to wholesaling salvagers, and I’m not sure what happens to the items after that. Landfill? Ocean pollution? Sold overseas to buyers who might otherwise support local small business people?
This year, I’m buying less, and appreciating what I already own, more.
When I do go shopping for clothes, I’ll start at Goodwill and local resale and vintage shops and spend my money there.
There are other ways, too, I plan to contribute to a circular economy — meaning, at least in part, my spending will be based on reusing materials instead of throwing them away.
Most communities also have a “buy nothing” group on Facebook, where members post items they’re giving away to other members who can use them. Traverse City’s group, for example, has 2,500 members.
Last week, people gave away a leather couch, a toy firetruck, water bottles, twin sheets and picture frames. Someone posted about looking for a mattress and box spring for a boy outgrowing his toddler bed; another person asked if anyone had work shoes suitable for wearing to the office, size 10 or 11.
Retail therapy is out, resale therapy is in.
