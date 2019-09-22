Somebody do something, is what we say about the opioid crisis.
Well, maybe that somebody is you, and me.
Squeamish? I get that.
Administering medication to someone else, even a friend or family member, feels awkward if you’re not a nurse or a doctor.
But people are dying, and with a little advance preparation, you may be able to save somebody.
If it were your son, or daughter, or dad, or mom, you’d want someone to do something.
Well, now you can.
On Saturday, dozens of pharmacies gave away more than 50,000 boxes of Narcan nasal spray. Narcan is a brand name for naloxone, a drug that has been successful in counteracting the effects of an opiod overdose.
You didn’t need a prescription, you didn’t need to give your name, and as long as you were older than 14, they had to give you a box. And, they were free.
It was a kind of naloxone “don’t ask, don’t tell” day.
Pharmacists were told about the giveaway Aug. 30. But the state’s Department of Health and Human Services didn’t send out their press release until the day before the giveaway.
And yet, when I picked up mine at Rite-Aid in Kalkaska, it was the second to the last one they had.
Did you get one?
If not, consider attending a Harm Reduction Michigan training. On the last Tuesday of the month, a trainer is in the Thirlby Room of the main branch of Traverse Area District Library, on Woodmere Ave., from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Their naloxone is liquid and requires you learn how to use a syringe.
Don’t make that face. Remember, you may have the chance to save someone’s life with this stuff.
OK here is the DIY info.
Keep your naloxone in your car or your purse or at home where you can put your hands on it in a hurry.
A Traverse City pharmacist who shall remain nameless because she works for a corporation that does not allow its front-line people to talk to reporters, told me it is respiration — or rather, a lack of — that is the first sign of overdose.
First, call 911.
Then, if you have the spray, here are the directions from Adapt Pharma:
Open the package, put the tip of the nozzle in the person’s nostril until your fingers touch the bottom of their nose. Press the plunger.
Wait two to three minutes.
This will seem like forever.
If there’s no response, give a second dose in the other nostril.
You have the syringe?
Directions from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services:
Remove the cap from the needle, hold the vial upside down and insert the needle through the vial’s rubber plug. Pull back on the plunger and draw up 1 ml of naloxone.
Insert the needle into a muscle in an overdosing person’s arm or leg. Push down on the plunger.
Wait two to three minutes.
And again, this will seem like forever.
If no response, give another dose.
In 2017, the latest year for which figures are available, 2,033 Michiganders died of opioid overdose. The 2018 figures aren’t compiled yet.
You might be able to do something about the 2019 figures just by planning ahead.
