Sometimes just for fun, I used to go to the Supreme Court’s website, click a random audio link, crack a light domestic beer and listen to nerds argue.
It was better than “Real Housewives of New Jersey.”
Did you know Donald Trump sued Hawaii in 2018? This was the “travel ban” case and Trump won, 5-4.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor, in her dissent, said the only thing the decision accomplished was to “replace one ‘gravely wrong’ decision with another.” Ouch.
In 2020, the justices, like a lot of people, were working from home.
To be clear, the justices, in every other way, are not at all like the rest of us.
They have their jobs for life, they don’t have a boss, they write their own employee handbook and they can’t be fired.
(Don’t talk to me about impeachment of a justice, that dog won’t hunt.)
Like judges in local, state and federal courts, the communications and other work-related records of Supreme Court justices are not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.
Nothing keeps reporters and others from filing a FOIA request, but we’ll be told to pound sand.
But back to remote work.
Video cameras were turned off during pandemic-era remote oral arguments of Supreme Court cases, and thank your lucky stars and stripes for that.
During Barr v. American Political Consultants, from out of nowhere, there it was, the sound of a toilet flushing. Awkward!
If corporations are people, does it follow that flushes are speech? That’s probably an argument for another day.
For now, oral arguments do reveal the distinct rhythm to how attorneys argue cases and how the justices respond.
No preamble, no throat-clearing, just blunt pontificating that sometimes, but not necessarily, includes a question.
Listening in always felt like the best way to hear the tone of the justices’ voices and get to know their personalities. As someone who often covers local and state court cases for this newspaper, I found this both entertaining and educating.
But then some top-notch national reporters with the Associated Press, Politico, the Wall Street Journal, CNN, the Washington Post, the New York Times, etc., began looking into what the justices like to do in their free time.
And what they like to do, according to this reporting, is make multimillion-dollar book deals, hide secret real estate transactions, hitch rides on private jets, go gratis on yachting vacations to fantasy islands with billionaires and accept as a gift a rock-star-worthy RV.
In response to this reporting, I thought it might be instructive to conjure an oral argument in an imaginary case I’ll call Regular America v. Supreme Court.
I’ll be the voice of regular America (hey, it’s my column) and for the justices, their public statements to the above news outlets will do just fine. Play along at home, if you have the stomach for it.
Justice Clarence Thomas: “I don’t have any problem with going to Europe, but I prefer the United States. And I prefer seeing the regular parts of the United States . . . I prefer the RV parks. I prefer the Walmart parking lots. . . there’s something normal to me about it.”
Regular America: OK, my dude. Camping absolutely rules. Not a lot of nature in a big box store’s parking lot, but we get you. Open road, leave work stress behind, adventures await.
Except we’d prefer a judiciary that isn’t for sale. Not at Walmart, or on Harlan Crow’s 162-foot yacht. There’s just something — your word— “normal” to us about that.
Justice Samuel Alito: “On two occasions, (hedge fund billionaire Paul Singer) introduced me before I gave a speech — as have dozens of other people. And as I will discuss, he allowed me to occupy what would have otherwise been an unoccupied seat on a private flight to Alaska.”
Regular America: C’mon, man.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s judicial aide: “Two hundred and fifty books is definitely not enough” for a library to order for the justice’s book event. “Most institutions order in ranges of 400 and up.” (Oh, and if you don’t buy a book, you can’t meet the justice.)
Regular America: So, to be clear. Conglomerate publishers paid you more than $3 million to talk into a tape recorder so a ghost writer could do the actual writing, and then your aides, whose salaries are paid for with our federal taxes, give libraries the hard sell? So that you can make more money? We object.
Senate Judiciary Committee enters the chat, as a day-late and a dollar-short intervener: “Public support of the Supreme Court is at an all-time low! We need to restore the American people’s confidence in its highest court!”
Regular America: Well, duh.
Chief Justice John Roberts: “The Court has never addressed whether Congress may impose requirements on the Supreme Court. The Justices nevertheless comply with the provisions...” when we feel like it.
Justice Samuel Alito: “I know this is a controversial view, but I’m willing to say it. No provision in the Constitution gives (Congress) the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.”
Justice Neil Gorsuch: “No comment.” (On the reported $1.8 million sale of a Colorado mountain lodge to the CEO of a legal firm with cases before the court.)
Regular America: (Reaches in back pocket, reads aloud from tiny blue booklet, the pocket U.S. Constitution.) Supreme Court Justices “shall hold their Offices during good Behavior.”
Regular America: Mic drop.
In July, the Senate Judiciary Committee, on a 11-10 vote, advanced a bill that would impose an ethics policy on the Supreme Court, mandating justices more fully disclose their financial activities and recuse themselves from any case in which they have an interest.
The bill is expected to pass and be signed into law when pigs fly.
