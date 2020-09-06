The terrible twos can’t help but grow into rebellious teens, who are then on their way to figuring out that 40 is fabulous, at least until that mid-life crisis casts a shadow over their soul.
Then again, maybe it’s a missed eye appointment.
Either way, we humans sure are predictable.
And my husband and I are in what author Gail Sheehy has called a second adulthood.
In her mega-selling book, “Passages: Predictable Crisis of Adult Life,” she writes that our 50s and even our 60s should be a time “punctuated by a search for meaning.”
More like punctuated by exclamation points, all caps and run-on sentences, if you ask me.
These are interesting times.
That might be the only thing we can all still agree on. (Then again, someone will surely take me to task on social media for that statement, aiming their limitless stockpile of excessive punctuation my way.)
Sheehy is on my mind for a couple reasons.
One, she died in August at 83, and while I’m more likely to roll my eyes at self-help books than read them, “Passages” is legit.
Published in 1976, it’s still relevant. Unlike, say, culottes.
And two, as part of our second adulthood, my beloved and I are embarking on a new, and what promises to be a meaningful passage into another stage of life.
There will be spiritual enlightenment. There will be new moments of understanding. There will be verbal expressions of deep emotion.
We’re shopping for a fifth wheel.
As in, “I’m sorry in advance, honey, for what I shouted when you were trying to back into that campsite.”
Preemptive apologies aside, I’m feeling some misgivings. Not about the possible purchase but about the names plastered on the front of these behemoths.
Take, for example, the Crusader. A 32-footer with three slide-outs.
My associations with the word either involve a black bat-shaped superhero cape or a religious war and neither encompasses the vibe I want to be putting out there while relaxing in the woods.
Then there’s the Prime Time Avenger. Deluxe patio, wood core cabinets (whatever that is) and super-turn tow-ability (don’t know what that is, either).
What, exactly, would we be avenging?
The only harm I can imagine inflicting while on vacation or a long weekend is to the blood in my alcohol system.
And don’t even get me started on something called the Keystone Cougar.
Sheehy has chapters on The Joys of Caring, Riding out the Downside and Super-Achievers. Not one word, though, on selecting an appropriately named hunk of metal, wood core and recliners on wheels to attach to your pick-up.
My husband suggests I might want to try not taking everything so literally.
My response will surely have an exclamation point at the end.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.