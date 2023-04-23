One of the best things about being a reporter is how the job takes you to places you might not otherwise go.
Sometimes, these are not geographical locations but rather journeys of the mind.
If that makes the job sound like time travel, well, it can actually feel like that.
Right now, for example, I’m researching some questionable activities from the 1920s and 1930s, that took place near the picturesque shoreline of an inland lake and may have modern-day relevance.
We’ll see.
Other times, being a reporter takes you to actual places that aren’t scenic at all and it’s what’s said there, and not the location itself, that’s eye-popping.
Last month, an Air Force veteran, a nonagenarian (that’s a person in their 90s), an official from a northern Michigan county and I were sitting together in a nondescript conference room.
I was there, by invitation, to follow up on some previous reporting about systemic failures in how state and local government oversees (or doesn’t) guardianship and conservatorship.
The Air Force veteran, Matt, is retired from the military and now works as a senior services coordinator. He helps people like George, the nonagenarian (who is himself a veteran of World War II), gain access to available health, housing and financial services.
It was Matt and George who invited me to the meeting, and not the county official, who asked me to leave as soon as I introduced myself.
The meeting was not public, this official said, and I had no permission to use their name, their title or quote what they said.
Not everyone is happy to see me show up to a meeting, I’m used to that, and I just get on with the work of reporting what’s happening.
But in this situation, I was torn.
I didn’t want to do anything that might stymie George’s efforts to get help with his case, and so in the moment it felt like my choices were not good.
I could leave the meeting, or stay but be unobtrusive, which is what I ultimately chose to do.
Matt felt no such compunction and shared his outrage.
“What is this, Russia?” he asked the official. “Since when do we live in a society where you can’t invite a reporter to a meeting in a government office? I didn’t serve for it to be like this here.”
The Record-Eagle ran a story about this meeting, which you can read here.
If this recounting makes you spend a few minutes thinking about the work of reporters to hold officials accountable, I’m glad.
If you want to do one small thing in support, consider what it must be like to actually be reporting from Russia, and have no choices at all.
Three weeks ago, Russian authorities arrested a Wall Street Journal reporter, Evan Gershkovich, on charges of espionage.
His arrest has provoked global outrage, the White House has called the charges “ridiculous” and his employer said the action was “a vicious affront to a free press.”
No evidence has been presented against Gershkovich and some foreign correspondents have left Russia, which may have been the plan behind the arrest all along.
Gershkovich has been denied bail and is expected to remain in Lefortovo Prison until his trial; he could be sentenced to decades in prison for doing his job.
“Now is not a good time for civic-minded Americans to look away from genuine authoritarian assaults on the press,” McKay Coppins, a staff writer for The Atlantic wrote this week.
There is something you can do: Friends of Gershkovich set up an email address for him and arranged to have the notes translated into Russian to ensure they’ll pass through prison censors.
You can’t be in the room, but you can write him at freegershkovich@gmail.com.
