We were on our way to Timberlanes when I knew my husband was the one.
I was married before, so I guess that makes him the second one, but that’s on me, not him.
Anyhoo, it was our second or third date and he’d just bought a vintage Mercury Comet, in questionable condition, with big plans to rehab it.
We were on Garfield Avenue headed south when the muffler let go.
He didn’t say a word, just pulled over to the side of the road and crawled under the car.
A minute passed.
He crawled back out, ripped the blade off the driver’s side windshield wiper (with his bare hands — any good date story has to include brute strength and bare hands) then peeled off the strip of metal holding the blade in place and crawled back under the car.
Next came scraping and twisting noises.
Another minute passed.
Then he was back in the car and we were back on the road.
I looked over at him and thought, “I’m going bowling with MacGyver.”
We are, both of us, do-it-yourselfers.
A character trait that has accelerated during the stay home, stay safe order. We’ve had one take out meal since mid-March, meaning we’ve cooked 12 weeks of breakfasts and dinners.
I’ve finished sewing a bedspread out of 4-inch squares cut from his old jeans and my old plaid skirts, cleaned our woods of deadfall to burn this winter in the fireplace and planted a vegetable garden.
He fixed the broken windows in the barn and glazed them himself, sharpened his chainsaw with a hand file and then cut down a big hardwood by the driveway that a spring wind had twisted and bent like a broom straw.
Both of us yanked out the rotted fenceposts around the vegetable garden and replaced them with new ones. We also colored my hair.
Together, we’ve MacGyver’ed this virus. Which would be pretty swell, if all we needed in this world were ourselves.
That’s what I’ve learned these last weeks. We need each other.
Basic stuff, I know, yet not the easiest lesson to learn for the do-it-yourselfers like me, like my husband and like many who call northern Michigan home.
The virus is nothing like that muffler. There’s no quick fix that will get us back on the road and out on the town.
No, its a lot more like the boulder that once sat, half buried, in the garden where my beefsteak tomato plants are now growing.
It’s heavy. We simply cannot move it all by ourselves. We need neighbors willing to help.
And like that boulder, the virus doesn’t have legs, or a brain or weekend plans.
It doesn’t miss visiting its 86-year-old mother, or get choked up thinking about how long it has been since it has wrapped its arms around its three grown sons and stood on tip-toes to kiss the tops of their heads.
The virus just sits there, waiting for us to do what we will.
As for me and my house, we’ll wash our hands, wear a mask, stay home and thread our needle and sharpen our chainsaw.
