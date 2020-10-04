About two years ago, I thought it would be fun to teach my dog to retrieve the newspaper.
If the two of us were successful in this endeavor, it would prove I’d finally matured beyond the base instincts I’d allowed to govern all my previous shenanigans with canines.
When I was 30 years old, for example, I taught Fitzgerald, my sheepdog, to crumple to the ground after making my thumb and index finger into a gun, pointing it at him and asking, “Would you rather be a poodle or a dead dog?”
An 80-pound Akita-pitbull mix I had when my children were young would guard them so closely, I can still see her big square head moving back and forth in time to the swingset.
Wouldn’t you use this devotion to your advantage if you were a single mom with three boys?
Once, after promising them a night of backyard tent camping, it rained. Hard.
Instead of checking on them in the middle of the night myself, I sent the dog out and went back to bed. Kidnappers would have no chance against her, I knew.
Only to be awoken a few hours later by heart-pounding yelling.
Super — the boys chose her name — was lying on the door of the tent; they had to go to the bathroom and couldn’t get out.
But dogs have always been my accomplices. Even as a little girl.
Like the night my parents hosted a cocktail party and told my brother and me we had to stay upstairs. My dad had a new job and my parents were entertaining his work colleagues.
Our family’s cocker spaniel, Peppy, was not named in this authoritarian edict, I’d noted, so I dressed her in my baby-doll pajamas and opened my bedroom door.
Cue the distant laughter, then the grounding.
Olive, a corgi-heeler mix and my current sidekick, took to retrieving the newspaper like a border collie to a wayward ewe.
She’s short, and can’t see out the front window without jumping on the little round marble table next to my armchair. The table where I used to set my cup of coffee.
Normally a submissive, affectionate pleaser, when Jenny Sparks tosses the paper onto my porch, Cujo appears.
The front page stories all have teeth marks in them now; other surprises aren’t funny or fun.
Two days a week, there is no printed paper. Cocktail parties are held online and we’ve all matured — aged — in ways we didn’t want and couldn’t predict.
This is not the way the trick was supposed to go.
