I can name that media cliché in only 7 words:
Journalists are all loud, rude and obnoxious.
This image of my profession was underscored just the other night as I watched a past episode of one my favorite television shows, “Better Call Saul.”
It’s a “Breaking Bad” spin-off, in which a mercenary-inclined defense attorney makes his way though life, love and court cases. Except his innate humanity has a way of popping up at the best — or worst — possible moments.
In one scene Saul (played spectacularly by the talented Bob Odenkirk) has hired some actors to play journalists and approach him in a courthouse lobby.
His plan is to use them in order to elevate his importance in front of an opposing prosecutor.
The actors fling themselves into their roles.
They are, you guessed it, loud, rude and obnoxious.
Yelling their questions, elbowing each other out of the way and waving their notebooks in the air like war hammers.
The prosecutor is duly impressed.
You know what I’m talking about, right?
Any screenwriter could take this image and insert it into any movie, television show or play where a journalist character plays even a minor part.
The image is so overused, if you’ve so much as looked at a screen in the last week, you’ve likely seen something like it.
What struck me, though, as I watched the scene it unfold in the episode, is how wrong their technique is.
Reporters — and I prefer this term to “journalist,” which is a little self-important for my taste — don’t get the big story by yelling.
We get the story by listening.
I started work at the Record-Eagle 6 months ago. I was hired to cover county government and to “look into” other topics of interest.
You should see my desk and hear my voicemails.
Gun range plat maps. An explanation of the Cass Road watershed. A letter from an ACLU attorney explaining how cash bail works. A box of Naloxone nasal spray. An county jail intake form. The agenda for the next county commission meeting.
I’ve written articles on all these topics and many others. So have my colleagues.
I’ve yet to hear anyone yell questions at a source.
Without knowing how to listen, the news part of the newspaper would be pretty small.
Maybe some screenwriter could put that in their series. Then again, reporters doing their jobs wouldn’t make for must-see TV.
