Through hard luck and good work, I’ve dug deep into my fifth decade without acquiring much material wealth.
No expensive paintings or collectibles, no fancy electronics or sports cars, no gold bars, no jewels.
Tell that to my dog, a shepherd mix patrolling my property like Beast from the movie, “The Hills Have Eyes.”
Gretchen is a 60 lb. rescue and besides falling hopelessly in love with her, she has turned out to be good for my purse strings.
You don’t need a video doorbell or security lighting when you have a dog charging the doggie door and eating the intruder before you can say “rabies vaccination.”
There is something of value, however, she cannot protect and which regularly falls victim to the five-finger discount.
I’m talking about the reporting my newspaper colleagues and I grind out week after week, month after month.
The officials we eye, the secret decisions we sniff out and the crimes we dig up provide news the public would never be alerted to otherwise and I’ve got a bone to pick with the filchers.
Which one of these justifies taking our work and putting your news outlet’s name on it: Laziness? Spite? A deadline time crunch?
Gretchen’s bark is more of a roar and I’ve never heard her whine. Following her lead, I’ll give some examples:
When the state’s attorney general came to the library on her elder abuse tour, one woman said her mother hadn’t had a bath in nine days; another said her father, who has Alzheimer’s disease, was called “demented” and laughed at.
At the obligatory press conference that followed, TV reporters, camera operators and a radio reporter squeezed into a tiny upstairs room.
They gushed, and I’m paraphrasing here, ‘Isn’t Traverse City a great place to retire?’
“How does it feel,” I asked the AG, “to sit quietly and listen as people tell you stories like that?”
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said, through a clenched jaw. “It’s painful.”
Her answer, minus the question that produced it, led the 6 o’clock news.
I once spent a week reading through Adult Foster Care violation reports. One detailed how a resident had been sexually assaulted by a tenant, a man on parole for killing his wife.
The assault was three months old and I chastised myself. I’m supposed to be the enterprise reporter. Why had it taken me so long to uncover it?
The paper ran the story, the facility changed their policy and no longer accepted parolees and the resident received counseling.
The day after the article appeared in the paper, a local TV news program had the story too, including a dramatic camera pan over a photograph that looked remarkably like the one I’d taken while staking out the place.
My hackles didn’t stay up for long. This was bush league nicking. And besides, the more the public knows about wrongdoing, the better.
Then a national podcast came to town.
“The Vanished” focuses on a different missing persons case every week, and recently pointed their mic at Jacob Cabinaw. The paper had just published a lengthy story on the investigation; a decade had passed with no answers.
The podcast uncovered nothing new, with one exception.
For the whole 10 years, someone was putting an ad in the classified section of a local newspaper asking for tips. Law enforcement assumed it was someone from Jacob’s family. The ad was free, but the person had to call in every week and ask for it to be placed.
When it went missing from the paper for weeks at a time, Jacob’s sister noticed. She didn’t place the ad and didn’t know who did, but she liked seeing it in the paper. It was a reminder people still cared about her little brother.
She and a newspaper reporter fit this one tiny piece into the tragic and still unsolved mystery of what happened to Jacob. It’s a dramatic moment in the episode, and appears to highlight the thoroughness of the podcast’s reporting.
Except that the ad appeared in our newspaper, I was the reporter who followed the lead from Jacob’s sister and shared the story with the podcast’s researcher during a taped interview.
The Record-Eagle was never mentioned and my voice wasn’t used.
I have two dogs. Olive is a 22-pound corgi mix who sleeps on a gold velour cushion under my desk and occasionally runs outside to bark at the wind.
She doesn’t worry about what’s in the hills, or much else for that matter.
She doesn’t have to. She’s got Gretchen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.