MANCELONA — Seventeen years of dreams, perseverance, and hard work has brought a northern Michigan man to the next level in his professional career.
Tyler Archambault, 21, of Mancelona, was 4 years old when he discovered riding and racing dirt bikes, a sport he continued to pursue for 11 years. When snow fell on the dirt-bike trails, he rode his sleds around them as cross training for motocross, but soon found out he liked snowmobile racing better.
“Our family was always riding snowmobile trails. We live in the snowbelt, so we got into it,” Tyler said. “It was the only thing to do in the wintertime.”
The years of experience he gained racing dirt bikes laid the foundation for a career in racing on snow. He started out with smaller sleds and moved up to the bigger ones. It was at those events when a connection was made and Tyler was invited to some Michigan SnoX races.
“From there I continued to grow,” Tyler said. “Racing came natural to me.”
Over the years Tyler continued practicing and racing, meeting more people at the tracks and making more connections. In time he expanded his racing from Michigan to Iowa and Wisconsin events.
A few years in, he broke his back after crashing during the third race of the year and missed out on the remainder of the season. But the setback didn’t stop him from pursuing a sport he loved most.
“After that I continued practicing and got back to racing, but I had to get over the fear of being hurt,” he said. “I continued to keep pushing myself to reach my goal of becoming a professional SnoX racer.”
Keeping a clear head and staying focused have pivotal roles for the racer. Maintaining the sled and exhaust pipe at the right temperature and staying on the go-light are all factors that can make or break the outcome of a race.
“I’ve had some bad starts before and put my head down, but kept pushing until I saw the checkered flags,” Tyler said.
His growing interest in racing prompted his dad, Marc, to buy a groomer and build a track for Tyler to practice his skills on.
“We were able to establish Northern Power Race Park and that opened the doors even more,” said Marc. “The race track has helped not only Tyler, but other racers as they develop their skills. Michigan racers are really making an impact at the national level.”
Tyler’s growth and progress with racing captured the attention of Hemmer Motor Sports, a family-based team in Nowthen, Minnesota.
“We met Tyler after the first of two back-to-back weekends in Eagle River, WI, in 2021,” said Hemmer Motor Sports General Manager Dalton Vetsch.
Tyler needed a part during the week to finish prepping his machines for the follow weekend’s race.
“He approached us about borrowing the part until the weekend when he could replace it from the on-site Polaris parts truck,” Vetsch said. “We had the part he needed and kept an eye on his racing.”
That led to the 2022 season when Hemmer MotorSports helped Tyler as a “satellite” rider in the FXR Sport Class.
“We supported him with technical support and setup, but as a satellite rider he isn’t officially on the team,” Vetsch explained. “That same relationship carried into 2022-2023 when he was very successful. Both our team and Polaris Racing wanted Tyler to be on the team as a “factory” rider as he moves into the Pro-Lite class.
Hemmer’s contacted Tyler and offered him a contract to be a pro-lite racer for their team.
“His progression and consistency are something not often seen in such a short amount of time,” Vetsch said. “He has always been willing to learn and grateful for the help he’s received. It’s really left an impression on our team and we couldn’t be prouder to graduate him into the pro ranks with us.”
Tyler’s dad is just as proud of his son’s accomplishments.
“He’s raced his whole life and this is a huge step for him to achieve a professional status,” Marc said. “Whether it’s basketball, baseball, or football, kids want to do well and make it to that next level. And that’s what happened with Tyler.”
Tyler will move to Minnesota in October and begin his race season with Hemmer Motor Sports this winter.
