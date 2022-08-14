TRAVERSE CITY — When William and Dorothea Springer of Traverse City got married in 1947, the minister peered into the crowd and quipped to the soon-to-be-wed couple, “Boy, there’s a good crowd, we ought to pass the plate.”
The wedding day full house kicked off what would eventually place the couple in a category so rare their milestone can’t be measured, according to the United States Census Bureau.
The couple celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in June.
“In our family, we’re just kind of used to mom and dad being together and doing everything together, looking out for each other,” said the couple’s daughter Deb LaGuire. “They ... kiss each other in the morning, at night. They’re always holding hands.”
“They both live for the other person,” she added.
The couple, both from the Lansing area, attended different high schools but were connected through a common group of friends.
A lucky meeting on a superstitiously unlucky day put them in each other’s orbit, according to LaGuire, 71.
“I know they met at a Friday the 13th party,” she said.
Then World War II beckoned. William left to serve as a B-24 bomber. When he returned home, he utilized the GI bill to enroll at Michigan State University, according to LaGuire.
He began attending to unfinished business he had left behind and started courting Dorothea. Eventually he pinned her which was the practice for dating couples. It was a move celebrated by William’s fraternity brothers.
“He came to her window at her home … and a whole bunch of fraternity brothers and they sang some fraternity song that they used to sing to dating couples or engaged couples,” said LaGuire.
Each knew they had found the elusive one.
“He was my ideal; he was perfect in every way,” said Dorothea.
“She said loved me; I asked her to marry me, she said yes,” said William.
That yes bred four children and may have contributed to a long life for both husband and wife. William is 98. Dorothea is 97.
“A healthy marriage lends itself to a healthier self,” said Nicole Ball, LMSW, owner of Mental Wellness Counseling in Traverse City.
“We are going to have more happiness in our life with the ongoing support of a partner and having that additional support system our chances for depression are lower because our chances for isolation are lower,” she added.
The Springers’ union served as a textbook example of a good marriage for their children and everyone in their orbit.
“Their goal has always been to be together and to stay together,” said LaGuire.
Seven and a half decades after that packed house on a June day, the Springers are still living their vows.
“You got to start with the idea that it’s going to last, that the Lord has put you together and you better stay that way,” said William.
