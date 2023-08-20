BELLAIRE — A loon’s mournful wail pierces the stillness of summer lakescapes creating a sound bridge to nature’s beauty and mysteries. But northern Michigan’s beloved loons have much stacked against them in their struggle to survive.
“Loons are intriguing to residents and visitors. They have a beautiful call,” said Deana Jerdee, Paddle Antrim executive director. “They’re somewhat magical.”
The beloved and beguiling common loon became a designated threatened species in Michigan after its population dipped to 200 breeding pairs in the early 1980s. Vanished from the southern Lower Peninsula, plans launched to provide loons helping hand. Today, area citizens, lake associations and nonprofits cooperate to give loons a fighting chance at survival.
Loons face more than natural predators, like otters, eagles, racoons and snapping turtles, and even nature’s indiscriminate forces with the power to destroy nests. The waterbirds, like people, flock to the region’s clear woodland lakes. It’s there loons meet their greatest peril — shoreline development, recreation and watercraft use.
Paddle Antrim exists to protect water resources and provide relevant public education, including the importance of respecting loons as they raise a new generation. The nonprofit hosts the Chain of Lakes Water Trail which encompasses 12 lakes and interconnected rivers where loon-friendly waters provide breeding domain. Twenty breeding pairs nested this season within 10 of the lakes, according to Paddle Antrim’s partner and loon advocacy organization Common Coast Research & Conservation.
“The big issue for loons is nesting,” said Common Coast wildlife biologist Damon McCormick. “They want islands for protection from predators which large lakes don’t have.”
Artificial islands have proven successful in boosting northern Michigan’s loon population where shoreline nesting areas no longer exist. This season, 14 Chain of Lakes pair adopted artificial platforms installed by various individuals and groups, according to Common Coast.
In the Upper Chain’s Ben-Way Lake, residents Fred Gasper and Kathy Ingell installed an artificial platform 70 feet offshore for the past four seasons. While occupied, for reasons unknown to the couple, not every season did Ben-Way loons produce chicks, although human activity could be a factor.
The duo notes that individual loons vary in their sensitivity to boats and human activity. And they note that not all lake recreationists, especially those from out of the area, are aware of the need to stay “binocular range” away from nesting and swimming birds.
“We’ve done a fair amount of education from our dock,” Ingell said.
Long Lake Association Wildlife Committee chair Terry Motley oversees the loon population of the Grand Traverse County lake where three artificial platforms provide nesting habitat. Some Long Lake-loving loons have returned to its waters for 20 years to breed.
“Memorial Day (weekend) was a hatcharama,” Motley said. “All hatched within five days. Five pair produced nine chicks. It was the most success we’ve ever recorded since managing loons on the lake.”
Buoys placed near nests encourage people to respect loon families and refrain from pursuing them. Pairs may reproduce more than once during a season calling for protection throughout the summer. Young chicks during their “fluff ball” stage ride on the parent’s back. By 13 weeks, chicks are capable of flying. Migration of the region’s loons to Gulf of Mexico waters takes place between August and October.
Elk Rapids loon lover Connie Doherty recently gathered friends to raise funds for and build an artificial platform for placement within the 60-acre Lake Maplehurst located within Maplehurst Natural Area in Antrim County. With little boat traffic, the lake offers loons a protected setting.
“My hope is that we get a nesting pair of loons and help preserve their population,” Doherty said.
The 18-acre Golden Days Loon Sanctuary along Lake Bellaire’s northern tip currently hosts four nesting pairs, thanks to decades of conservation efforts. Based on lake size, it is believed at least six pairs shared the lake’s habitat before docks, boat traffic, and other shoreline development intruded on the birds’ territory. By the 1990s, one lone pair was documented within the entire lake. The sanctuary property was protected in 1998 and expanded in 2020 by Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
In 2001, the nearby Loon Nursery Natural Area was preserved. The natural area is protected by the Conservancy and managed by Forest Home Township. It’s open to the public, but without recreational infrastructure, human activity is limited and loon disruptions minimized.
The Conservancy’s loon preservation endeavors continue. The proposed 13-acre Gardner Addition of undeveloped wetlands aims to provide 650’ shoreline and create a contiguous 350-acre tract of habitat including nearly 1.75miles of shoreline.
“When we protect these properties, we are protecting the collective diversity of the area,” said Fields Ratliff, Conservancy land stewardship specialist.
The loons’ haunting calls serve as a primal plea to give wildlife a chance to survive, thrive and find peace in shared northern waters.
