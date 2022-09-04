TRAVERSE CITY — Area children are taking on the role of peacemakers through a pen pal program established by the nonprofit Michigan for Ukraine.
The Charlevoix-based organization’s letter writing initiative connects local children with Ukrainian children impacted by the war with Russia. According to UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), 2.5 million Ukrainian children have been displaced within Ukraine and 2 million have fled their homeland.
“It opens up conversations of what those kids are going through and the importance of bringing them some normalcy,” said Seraphina Vajda, a Montessori teacher and mother.
Vajda’s daughter Evelyn, 8, joined a pen pal writing event at Traverse Area District Library’s main library. Evelyn looks forward to making a new Ukrainian friend. “I want to learn everything about her,” she said.
Michigan for Ukraine co-founder Taiwan-born Yulin Chen-Landvoy believes in the ability of youth to express empathy and grasp the ideals of freedom.
“We want children to understand democracy basics and human rights, so they come into adulthood with compassion,” she said.
Handwritten letters, photos and drawings were created by young peacemakers attending Traverse City’s Woodland School, Petoskey Central Elementary, and Traverse and Petoskey District Library events.
Elk Rapids Library and Archangel Gabriel Orthodox Church in Traverse City also supported the effort.
A partnership with Olkusz Pomaga Ukrain (Help for Ukraine) based west of Krakow, Poland, linked the local effort to a Ukrainian school district. Michigan for Ukraine co-founder Walter Pair departed for Poland Aug. 22 with 100 letters destined for children in Nizhyn, Ukraine, a town of 60,000 located northwest of Kyiv.
Pair serves as president of the Charlevoix-based Midwest International manufacturing firm where Chen-Landvoy is financial director.
Pair said the Ukrainian initiative developed from humanitarian concerns, personal and business experience.
“We ship internationally and get a little into geopolitical life,” he said. “We got to the point where we felt the problems were getting bigger and bigger and we were concerned about our kids’ futures.”
Pair will meet with Nizhyn city officials to deliver the gestures of solidarity.
The community located within the Chernihiv region was the target of missile strikes last March.
The nonprofit in addition to the pen pal campaign, raised $19,000 to aid the town’s school children.
“They are trying to get the school system rebuilt for September,” Pair said. “For instance, one school had windows blown out.”
He said not all of the district’s 15 schools have bomb shelters.
Those that do have a wish list, including projectors which would provide entertainment to help maintain student calm during attacks.
However, the district’s top priority is a van for transporting special needs students.
Michigan for Ukraine funds will purchase a van, as well as contribute to projector purchases.
Pair and Chen-Landvoy are also behind TaiwanLegit.org, an initiative supporting Taiwan independence, democracy, freedom and human rights.
Their focus will turn toward Taiwanese issues upon completion of the Ukrainian program.
