Shooting Out the Streetlights
Hemingway was just a kid
back home from the war
in the summer of 1919.
•
He’d served as an ambulance driver
and was healing slow
from shrapnel still working its way out of his leg,
and two machine gun bullet wounds.
•
Worse were the bad dreams
of wounded soldiers
in the ambulance,
or the nightmare of gathering body parts
of women blown up
in an ammunition factory explosion.
•
He wasn’t feeling well
or getting along with his family.
He was drinking too much
when his parents weren’t around,
and smoking
expensive foreign cigarettes.
•
Young Hemingway was in love
with an American nurse he met in Italy,
but she’d chosen an Italian man.
He was writing gruesome war stories
that weren’t selling.
His writing was going nowhere.
•
It helped
being up north at the family cabin
five miles west of Boyne City.
He could hitchhike into town
on crutches,
or bum a ride
to have the doctor treat his wounds.
•
With three friends
he returned to the rivers full of trout
east of Vanderbilt.
As a boy with his father
he’d fished
the Sturgeon, Black and Pigeon rivers.
Being back was a good feeling,
except for the black bear
that startled him.
•
The adventure was a success,
so the young men planned
a camping trip by the rivers.
Hemingway asked his veteran friend
to bring along his 30 caliber Austrian carbine,
a souvenir from the war,
in case they saw another bear.
All his life Hemingway loved guns
and trophy hunting.
•
For the camping trip
they traveled high class
with a borrowed Chalmers Master Six touring car
convertible with the top down,
loaded with camping equipment,
fishing gear and the rifle.
•
They didn’t shave for five days
and ate unlucky trout
pulled from the rivers.
Nights were spent drinking around a fire,
and the bears kept their distance.
•
Headed home at night
feeling wild as the trees,
the sounds of the rivers
and coarsened by the war;
through bleary eyes
Boyne City was lit up like a target.
•
From the backseat for fun
Hemingway and his veteran friend
shot at a few streetlights.
From a moving car
the game wasn’t easy.
•
After a few bull’s-eyes and misses
they noticed people watching,
and fled out of town.
•
Nobody knows where the bullets landed.
Boyne City was lucky.
A motorcycle cop
pulled them over
three miles west,
but was intimidated by the four young toughs.
•
He let them go with a warning
to keep their eyes open
for four guys in a big car
carrying a rifle,
which described them perfectly.
Hemingway joked about the incident
in his 50’s.
•
A Nobel and Pulitzer prize
and lots of dead animals later
the writing became harder,
and the demons took over.
•
With his favorite double barrel shotgun
he considered a best friend,
Ernest shot his own lights out.
