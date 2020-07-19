Story Highlights

Shooting Out the Streetlights

Hemingway was just a kid

back home from the war

in the summer of 1919.

He’d served as an ambulance driver

and was healing slow

from shrapnel still working its way out of his leg,

and two machine gun bullet wounds.

Worse were the bad dreams

of wounded soldiers

in the ambulance,

or the nightmare of gathering body parts

of women blown up

in an ammunition factory explosion.

He wasn’t feeling well

or getting along with his family.

He was drinking too much

when his parents weren’t around,

and smoking

expensive foreign cigarettes.

Young Hemingway was in love

with an American nurse he met in Italy,

but she’d chosen an Italian man.

He was writing gruesome war stories

that weren’t selling.

His writing was going nowhere.

It helped

being up north at the family cabin

five miles west of Boyne City.

He could hitchhike into town

on crutches,

or bum a ride

to have the doctor treat his wounds.

With three friends

he returned to the rivers full of trout

east of Vanderbilt.

As a boy with his father

he’d fished

the Sturgeon, Black and Pigeon rivers.

Being back was a good feeling,

except for the black bear

that startled him.

The adventure was a success,

so the young men planned

a camping trip by the rivers.

Hemingway asked his veteran friend

to bring along his 30 caliber Austrian carbine,

a souvenir from the war,

in case they saw another bear.

All his life Hemingway loved guns

and trophy hunting.

For the camping trip

they traveled high class

with a borrowed Chalmers Master Six touring car

convertible with the top down,

loaded with camping equipment,

fishing gear and the rifle.

They didn’t shave for five days

and ate unlucky trout

pulled from the rivers.

Nights were spent drinking around a fire,

and the bears kept their distance.

Headed home at night

feeling wild as the trees,

the sounds of the rivers

and coarsened by the war;

through bleary eyes

Boyne City was lit up like a target.

From the backseat for fun

Hemingway and his veteran friend

shot at a few streetlights.

From a moving car

the game wasn’t easy.

After a few bull’s-eyes and misses

they noticed people watching,

and fled out of town.

Nobody knows where the bullets landed.

Boyne City was lucky.

A motorcycle cop

pulled them over

three miles west,

but was intimidated by the four young toughs.

He let them go with a warning

to keep their eyes open

for four guys in a big car

carrying a rifle,

which described them perfectly.

Hemingway joked about the incident

in his 50’s.

A Nobel and Pulitzer prize

and lots of dead animals later

the writing became harder,

and the demons took over.

With his favorite double barrel shotgun

he considered a best friend,

Ernest shot his own lights out.

Nothing I’ve ever done equals Ernest Hemingway’s shenanigan with a rifle, as featured in this month’s poem.

He loved guns and was fond of using them.

As a juvenile Ernest once shot a blue heron and talked his way out of trouble.

I had my reckless episodes.When I was seven to nine years old two miles down the road lived a teenage boy that I worshiped.

Ray was always teaching me clever crafts.

He took me camping, and made me a bow with arrows out of ironwood.

My parents liked Ray too, and one night they hired him as our babysitter.

That evening we got out my BB gun, made a target out of extra thick cardboard and set it up on the headboard of my sisters’ bed.

Then we opened the door between the two rooms and used my bed on the other side of the upstairs as a gun rest.

I can’t remember where my sisters were, hopefully safe downstairs watching TV.

The cardboard wasn’t thick enough.

After target practicing, we discovered multiple BB’s embedded in the bedroom wall. We hid the target and put my Daisy rifle away.

My sisters tattled on us. The next day Dad dug out the BB’s and patched up the damage.

Ray was still my good buddy, but he never babysat for us again.

Poet Bard Terry Wooten has been performing and conducting writing workshops in schools for more than 30 years. He is also the creator of Stone Circle, a triple ring of boulders featuring poetry, storytelling and music on his property north of Elk Rapids. Learn more at www.terry-wooten.com.

Tags

Recommended for you