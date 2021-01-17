Two young men appeared at the east end of Stone Circle Drive, and walked up our driveway. Both were wearing red suspenders with old-fashioned clothes and hats.
One young man’s back suspender strap had come loose and hung down over his right shoulder. They strolled along casually talking about something.
I was sitting at the kitchen table and watched them approach. The strangers never paused or came to the door. They passed out of sight around the far side of our garage heading south towards Stone Circle.
I hurried down in my writing room to watch them reappear, but they didn’t show. I stepped out of the glass door, walked over to the garage corner and looked around. Nobody was there. I scanned through the trees to the east. Nothing.
The two young ghosts wearing red suspenders just disappeared. Nothing was haunting or frightening about the experience. A dimension of the past seemed to have opened up for a moment and closed.
My intuition is the boys were Frank Rutherford’s two youngest sons; Seymore born in 1914, and Julian born in 1919. Frank worked as a blacksmith on the south side of Charlevoix for a while, and the family lived behind the livery stable near the bridge.
Later the family moved down to Torch Lake village and rented a small farm.
Before Frank’s stepfather Lucian Kaiser died, he presented his stepson with 40 acres where Stone Circle is now. Frank came down from Torch Lake village and built the core of the house in 1927. That’s where my wife and I live now.
He had the road built. Until then what is now Stone Circle Drive was just a narrow two-track to the fields. Julian and Seymore lived here for a time with their little sister Julia Pascoe.
I know all this from an interview I did with Julia. She also participated in the Elk Rapids Elders Project and was interviewed by two middle school girls.
In the Elders Project we invite elders of a community into a middle or high school. I teach students about the interviewing process. After the interviews, students transcribe their favorite part and learn how to turn this rough prose into a free verse poem, using the elders’ own words. I transcribe the rest of the interviews and write around the students’ work.
Julia was 6 when they moved into their new house. To get their drinking water she told me, “You’d look right straight at the summer sunrise and go towards it. On that higher ground was a little crick. Just above that crick was a spring.”
Her father and brothers dug a hole “deep as a table” and the water would fill in there.
They would clean it out every spring. I’ll bet the brothers carried a lot of water on washing day. The spring’s still there, though full of leaves and mud.
All three children attended the one-room Creswell School locate a half mile down U.S. 31. But they often followed the same trail Julia mentions in this month’s poem.
I wrote “Epiphany” in Julia’s words. In it she tells about visiting Stone Circle to find out what all the poetry fuss was about.
As for the two ghost brothers and echoes of galloping ghost horses, Julia Pascoe told me, “In our young days we believed what we saw and heard.”
