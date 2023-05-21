Two blocks around the corner from a downtown parking lot, we encountered two red roosters promenading around a store front. Key West is famous for its chickens.
I wrote some good early poetry 6 miles north of here. I was single and lonely. This month’s poem came later, two years after I was married in 1975.
Forty-nine years later I’ve returned with family. We stopped on the way down, but couldn’t find where I’d lived. As I expected, the neighborhood was unrecognizable. If I’d remembered the address, my daughter could have located the place on GPS.
I got lucky and found the road to the secluded beach where I wrote. I knew it by the curve and marina nearby. The place is all developed with houses and lawns now. Getting to the ocean would have been trespassing.
Farther down the road was the end of the Navy base runway and the sign, “Warning. Restricted Area. Keep out.” It was all cordoned off with a thick woven fence topped with barbed wire. The runway doesn’t seem used anymore. In the early 1970s, we were deep into the Vietnam War and flexing our military muscles at Cuba.
Back in Key West, the side street led us right to the corner of Duval and Sloppy Joe’s where we ate lunch. There are large posters of Hemingway all over the walls, plus a collection of mug shots of the winners of the annual Hemingway look-alike contest.
The place was packed, and recorded music was blasting loud. It scared my youngest granddaughter. Her dad had to take her for a walk outside. A musician was setting up and he finally began singing cover songs a little softer.
Since visiting the famous bar-restaurant, “Writer’s Block” has been echoing in my head. It’s a true story about an old friend. As Ernest proved, writing can be mentally dangerous.
After lunch we browsed down Duval Street, and the girls wanted to buy all the jewelry. We paused by the church where I used to sit on the steps and eat peanuts. This time we sat in the shade, and the girls ate ice cream cones.
I passed on touring Hemingway’s home for $18 per adult and $7 per kid. It was a mansion compared to the other houses in the neighborhood.
I respect Hemingway’s writing, but his penchant for trophy hunting, and fascination with bull fighting bothers me. Sitting on my new T-shirt for a cushion and resting against a brick wall, I must’ve counted $1,000 worth of people walking in and out.
The family wanted to experience sunset at Mallory Square. Sunset used to be a quirky, spontaneous event. Now it’s more commercialized and the juggler was a pro. There was a wide-open restaurant so pricey we ordered conch fritters and brats from portable food vendors. If you set down your paper plate, you had to watch out for the scavenging pigeons, doves and red roosters.
Nine-year-old Annie was thrilled to have her palm read by an elderly woman psychic. The sun was setting, but we couldn’t see through the forest of raised hands holding up cell phones.
It was getting dark and the streets were bustling. On the drive out of town, I admired all the beautiful old antique homes. This may be my last visit.
