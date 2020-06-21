The Stone Circle is located north of Elk Rapids on a narrow strip of land between Lake Michigan and Torch Lake. It’s a triple ring of 88 boulders with a fire in the center. For 37 years I’ve hosted poets, musicians and storytellers who come to share their art. The Stone Circle has been called a talismanic landmark and is the focus of an international documentary film.
When I built the circle in the meadow behind our home, I had no idea it would run this long. I also didn’t envision some of the challenges it would draw over the years. A few people have tried to steal the show.
The first big challenge came in 1987 during the Harmonic Convergence. Millions of people around the world were gathering at sacred sites or power centers to pray simultaneously ushering in a new age of peace.
Eight planets were aligned. There was supposed to be a shift in consciousness, an act of magic being exponentially amplified.This was all predicted in the Mayan calendar, much like the end of the world in 2012.
That Saturday night three carloads of mystics showed up. They’d all had visions directing them to come here or some sacred spot near the 45th parallel.
Their leader was a big guy with a voice like distant thunder. He seemed to be used to getting his way, and told me they didn’t come to hear poetry. They came to hold hands in the circle and pray for peace. He also told me that they were staying the night and doing a ceremony in the morning. He didn’t ask permission.
I’m all for peace, but that’s not what my audience had come expecting to experience. I told him he could have 15 minutes to speak and lead the audience in a prayer, if they chose to participate. As for staying over night and conducting a sunrise ceremony, I explained I was a poet not a Druid priest. That’s not the answer he wanted.
He returned to his followers waiting beside their idling cars, and explained the situation. They began to argue among themselves whether to stay or leave with their cars still running.The atmosphere became very noisy, tense and distracting.
Finally, their leader and two cars full of people left. A small group stayed. I felt bad, because I have a lot of respect for most spiritually minded people.
Another challenge was last summer when a pair of red-shouldered hawks chose to nest over the Stone Circle wood pile. I was dive-bombed five times by the aggressive love birds. They delayed our opening by a week.
A few years ago, an Anishinaabe stranger stopped by our house while I was alone, and asked to see the Stone Circle. Standing on the edge of the boulders he wouldn’t enter the ring, and asked me what right I had to build it. He was questioning my relationship to the land. I’m still answering that challenge.
The pandemic is the biggest challenge yet. It looks like Stone Circle won’t open at least until August, maybe not even then. If you miss the gatherings and need a Stone Circle visit, we have DVDs of the 30th anniversary documentary available.
This month’s poem was written during the construction of Stone Circle. The sacred egg I’m alluding to in the last line, is the oral tradition.
