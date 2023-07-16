I don’t wear time on my wrist. I don’t need to watch it that closely. I prefer the slant of the sun and the shadows.
I have a pocket watch that I carry next to my left hip. The 377 battery had been losing power for a couple weeks. Finally, the minute and hour hands stopped. The delicate second hand just flicked back and forth like a dying serpent’s tail.
I left my worn cracked timepiece on my desk, and walked out into the morning without it. My left pocket felt hollow as an unwritten column. My small jackknife was lonesome without time to rub against.
I returned to the house and took my great-grandfather, Levi Wooten’s pocket watch out of the safe. I read the letter from my second cousin, Jesse Dague, on how to set it. Then wound the antique timepiece gently, and took it outside with me for the day.
My great-grandfather was Jesse’s grandpa. All I know of Levi are stories from Jess and my Aunt Ruby Keehn, named after her grandmother. I wrote their stories into free-verse poetry, and this month’s poem is an example. Cora, who appears in the poem, was Jesse’s mother.
Levi’s main business was livery stables. He owned one in Latty, Ohio, and one later in my hometown of Marion, after he and Ruby moved to Michigan. In Marion the stable was located just south of Main Street and east of the railroad tracks. It was very close to where the Horseshoe Bar now stands. I suspect that’s how the bar got its name.
In those days people came to town by railroad. They would rent a horse, or horse and buggy. So, Levi was sort of a forerunner of Hertz and Avis rental cars.
He also owned a grocery store on Main Street just west of the Middle Branch River. The two businesses were less than 400 feet apart. Every time he had a meat sale, people jokingly asked him if one of his horses had died.
Great-grandpa Levi died at his home in Marion on April 26, 1931. He’d just turned 62 a week before.
The watch hadn’t been used much since then. Jesse Dague had it cleaned and tuned up before he gave it to me.
The first time I experimented with the old timepiece, the long hand ran 20 minutes slow every 24 hours. So I retired it next to his son’s pocket watch my dad gave me.
This time great-grandpa’s watch kept track of time like a charm from 10 a.m. till 7:30 that evening. It was like having him with me, and we got along quite well. We even went wood cutting together for a couple hours.
Levi had never heard a chainsaw before. He was a bit startled at first, but really got into the work. I’d take him out of my pocket every few minutes to celebrate.
Great-grandpa enjoyed the ride on the John Deere diesel tractor, too. But times are a lot noisier now than they used to be. I could sense that he missed his horses.
The next morning, I bought a new battery for my regular watch. I placed my great-grandfather’s timepiece back on the shelf in the safe.
