Henry Schantz served as a quartermaster on the repair ship, the USS Oceanus, and saw action off Okinawa.
He steered the ship through two typhoons for 12 hours because the other two quartermasters were too seasick to relieve him after his four-hour shift.
“I was a total basket case,” he said.
Schantz never worried about getting killed. What bothered him was when he was on watch he was responsible for 134 guys sleeping down below. He was deathly afraid of falling asleep.
The crew became very close working on ships damaged by kamikazes. They were often sad because there’d be dead bodies to take care of along with the repairs.
“Okinawa was tough,” he said.
Combat veterans are famous for understating facts.
The battle began on April Fool’s Day which was also Easter in 1945.
It dragged on for two and a half months, ending 75 years ago this coming June. Americans had 38,000 causalities and 12,000 deaths. On top of that over 20,000 soldiers suffered mental breakdowns.
Our Navy lost 34 ships that were sunk by kamikazes. Another 368 were damaged. The fleet lost 763 aircraft.
During the battle our military forces received two pieces of dramatic news. President Franklin Roosevelt died on April 12, and Nazi Germany surrendered on May 8. After Japan surrendered on August 15, the USS Oceanus sailed to Shanghai to release Chinese prisoners and repair mine sweepers in the Huangpu River which flows into the Yangtze.
I was asked to interview Henry Schantz and write a few poems in his words by the Officers of the AMVETS Post 114 in Elk Rapids. They also invited me to be their guest speaker for Memorial Day in 2015. They knew about my Elders Projects and work with veterans, and felt it was Henry’s turn to be heard.
What impressed me most about the man was his appreciation, his humanity and sense of humor.
These two poems express that and a lighter side of the Pacific Front.
Mr. Schantz passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, and with him another individual voice of the war.
