I learned to fast dance early.
The jitterbug and holding hands while fast dancing was ancient history.
My downstate cousin was five years older than me. She knew all the latest moves and taught me well. I practiced with my sisters and we showed off for the babysitters, dancing in our pajamas before bedtime.
Slow dancing was more difficult. You actually had to touch the other person and control your feet. Being that close to girls was serious business.
In the fifth grade during the noon winter recesses, the girls pushed our desks to the side of the classroom, played their favorite records and coaxed us boys to move with them to the music.
I was one of the few who dared, but slow dancing with girls was so nerve-wracking, sweat dripped from my palms.
The girls were patient. They pretended not to notice, and I caught on quickly.
The 1960s was a great decade for teenagers who loved to dance. In Marion we held dances at the town hall, and in the summer we danced on cement at the pavilion in the park. Making subtle sashays was rough.
There wasn’t a shortage of teenage dance clubs up north. Houghton Lake had Daniels Den, and in Prudenville there was The Music Box, but that place seemed too tame. I only danced there once.
In Traverse City was the Tanz House, and there was a place called the Pony Tail north of Petoskey, but I never made it that far. I didn’t have to because nothing topped the Platters located between the lakes in Cadillac.
I started dancing there when I was 15, and at one point never missed a Saturday night for two years. Pretty girls flocked to the place from a 40-mile radius. My favorites were certain girls from downstate vacationing up north in the summer.
The Platters featured some good bands, too. I saw the McCoys, Question Mark and the Mysterians, Jerry Lee Louis, The Dave Clark Five, Sam the Sham and the Pharoses, The New Colony Six, and best of all The Supremes backed up by Motown’s official band. Tickets were $5.
There was also a local band called the Praytells that was a great dance band. But it didn’t matter if it was just records.
When you really got inside the rhythm it was almost like levitating. I danced so long and hard my legs ached when I crawled into bed around 2 a.m.
I can’t imagine what it would be like waking up as a teenager during this pandemic. Social distancing and the mandatory wearing of masks sure puts a damper on dancing and romancing.
What’s spring without a prom or graduation, not to mention concerts, movies or sports. How sad for these kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.