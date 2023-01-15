I once got into an argument over harmony with a disciple of enlightenment. There’s no reason to be satisfied with the world as it is, just so we can look peaceful and radiant.
It was a time of big change in my life. I was outgrowing my attic apartment in Kalamazoo where I studied poetry on my own for seven years. My life needed a new direction.
A few days after New Years, a close friend and I took off on a reckless adventure headed south. Our transportation was a car that needed delivering to its owner in New Orleans.
I had $300 dollars in my wallet. What was I thinking? Sometimes bravery is being too young to know any better.
We arrived in the French Quarter in the middle of the night, and I developed a serious case of claustrophobia. I’d imagined sitting on a dock in a park beside the Mississippi, but couldn’t even find the river. I panicked and needed to get out of there.
My friend scored another car to deliver, this time to Miami. So, after a day and a half without sleep we headed east. It was still dark the next morning when we napped on the hood of the car parked near a motel along Highway 1. We rented a room, delivered the car and rested.
Next morning, we stuck our thumbs out in the direction of Key West. My friend wasn’t an experienced hitchhiker. He was carrying two big suitcases, a sleeping bag and his dog.
The first driver that stopped, changed his mind and sped away. Then our luck changed.
A young couple in a Volkswagen van from the Detroit area picked us up. Together we rented a small apartment 6 miles north of Key West. That’s where we lived for three months.
I found a secluded beach nearby to read and write. Then returned to Kalamazoo to my attic apartment for one last summer.
The following Christmas I stashed my few valuable possessions in my mom’s house. I moved out of my attic apartment and caught a ride to Key West. The trip was much less stressful than the year before, and I found another rental close to my secluded beach.
A year after my gentle disagreement over harmony, it became a title for a series of poems. They were the first written after I’d hatched from my gestation phase. Three are included in this month’s column.
When I returned to Michigan that spring, I passed Kalamazoo and landed in Traverse City where I rented an extra room in my sister’s house. I remember lying awake at night wondering where my life was headed. A year later I met my wife.
Forty-seven years later I’m headed back to Key West. This time I’ll be traveling with Wendi, my daughter and son-in-law and two granddaughters. I’ll look for my secluded beach. I’m sure it doesn’t exist anymore, but the poems are still here.
