On Jan. 5 I was carrying woodstove ashes outside to be emptied, and almost stepped on a garter snake. The 45-degree temperature had enticed the reptile above ground. But the day was cooling and it wasn’t moving, in danger of freezing.
I scooped the snake up with a shovel and laid it in some leaves on the bare ground in the lilacs. An hour later it was gone, hopefully snuggled back into the earth where it belonged.
It’s been an unusual winter. Mild stretches of weather punctuated by snow storms.
Feb. 19, was another warm, pleasant day in the mid 50’s. Sitting behind the garage enjoying the sunshine, I swear I heard a frog chirp twice. Then all was quiet again. The amphibian must have fallen back to sleep.
Our small pond is sheltered from the wind by a copse of small trees. If the sun is shining it can be quite mild there. I once saw two painted turtles sunning themselves on a log when the thermometer on the house read 39 degrees.
In spring when the frogs start singing again the cheery sound almost makes having dealt with the long winter worth it. But I’ve stood outside at night and listened to their chorus while popcorn-size snowflakes were falling.
Mom loved frogs. In her old age after her husband died, she started collecting replicas of them.
Unfortunately, her golden years were dimmed with dementia and hoarding frogs became a fetish. Her house was full of them in all shapes and sizes. Some were doing things frogs would never do; wearing straw hats, pushing wheelbarrows or ballet dancing.
But it was something we could do with her when visiting. We’d go to antique stores and hunt for frogs.
Thirteen years ago, in late March, Mom was moved into an assisted living facility. She took a menagerie of her favorite glass and metal amphibians with her.
When she died before sunrise a year and a half later, my wife and three sisters frogged the dining room and lounge area. Beside every breakfast plate they placed a miniature frog, as a goodbye gift from Mona. Last time I left the building there was still a frog sitting on the book shelf.
We inherited three small frogs that sit in our kitchen and breezeway, and two toads rest in my writing room. I have another frog woven from straw in the garage. And there is a larger pewter frog down in the Stone Circle building. I can’t look at any of them without remembering my mother.
I didn’t write this month’s poem for Mom, but when I perform it at Stone Circle I like to dedicate it to her. It’s my favorite type of poem, one that works on multiple age levels.
The poem also has a healing quality and uses humor to take you into deeper emotions. As for the last stanza I’m not sure what it means. It’s like a lot of dreams.
