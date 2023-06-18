It was open mic night on a Sunday at the Sawmill Saloon in downtown Traverse City, spring or fall of 1981. I was practicing my new art of reciting poetry by memory.
There was no Stone Circle. Wendi and I lived in a small house a half mile south of where the boulders would be arranged.
In the middle of my first poem Louan Lechler’s laughter rang out. It was a joyful sound of hearing poetry said out loud. She was already a legend, and I was busy being born.
It was a friendly, but tough audience. Most people had never experienced a person standing up on stage in a bar saying poems without playing a musical instrument. That’s what Louan loved about it.
But it’s hard performing over some audience members drinking and talking. It was a challenging initiation, and fruitful training ground.
The Sawmill is where I first met and talked to Louan. After that night, whenever I wrote a poem with a humorous slant, I could hear her laugh to gage how I was doing.
A year later Wendi and I moved to where the Stone Circle is now. I heard an idea to build it. I wanted a place where the poems, songs and stories would be the focus.
In 1983 I launched the gatherings while holding our 2-month-old daughter on my lap. Our 3-year-old son leaned against a boulder nearby. Louan joined us that summer. In 39 years, she became a giant voice at Stone Circle.
She was also a visual artist. She painted our Stone Circle signs, designed multiple tee-shirts and posters for us over the years. The posters often didn’t last long. People would take them for souvenirs.
In almost four decades Louan missed few nights, except for the summer she was recovering from breast cancer. She often arrived tired from working her day job she needed to survive, but always stayed to the end. Her endurance impressed me.
Louan Lechler passed away in on March 4, 2023 at 5 p.m. in the afternoon. She died of a worn-out heart from caring too much.
The flat smooth stone she sat on in the inner circle to perform her songs and poems will be retired. The small rock, reading “Reserve VIP,” will perch there this summer and summers to come. This month’s column features two of her fan’s favorite poems.
Stone Circle will host a Celebration of her Life on June 24 at 8 p.m. You’re welcome to remember Louan with a poem, song or tell a Louan story. Speaking time will depend on the number of performers present.
Stone Circle is located ten miles north of Elk Rapids off U.S 31. Turn east on Stone Circle Drive. We begin our regular 40th season with heavy hearts on July 8. The starting time has been moved up to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.