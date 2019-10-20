The red-shouldered hawk dive-bombed in under the low hanging branches so fast I didn’t see him. I felt a rush of feathers blow by my head like a five-pound hornet. I was startled and scared. Before I finished placing the plastic bag in the trash can I got buzzed again.
Back at the house I called Rebecca Lessard, the raptor specialists, to give her an update.
“You didn’t try hard enough to encourage them to move before they had eggs,” she said. “But congratulations. It’s quite an honor that they’ve chosen you.”
But I had mowing to do at the Stone Circle and firewood to stack before the opening.
“Well if you have to be down there, be careful,” she said. “And wear your hard hat.”
I was dive-bombed again before I finally saw him. As I pulled in with the lanterns the hawk flew right at my pickup. I ducked instinctively as he veered over my windshield. The warning attack took a split second, but I saw the bird’s four-foot wing span.
I’ve been writing a series of poems about our summer hawk ordeal. This month’s poem is one of the last. My column is also a continuation of the story that started in May when I discovered the hawk nest above my woodpile. Stone Circle had a good season, but a rough beginning.
By mid-June the babies were past the fuzzy stage and almost full grown. All three liked to stand on the edge of the nest, stretch their wings and look around with eyes like lasers.
“It won’t be long now,” Rebecca said. “This is the time the parents are most aggressive. If they’re not around, they’re off hunting for food. They’re real busy with a lot invested in their young. Soon the parents will lead them away to another nest.”
Hawks don’t usually return to the same place the next year, I was told. The problem is owls can take over hawk nests. A hawks’ eyesight isn’t good at night. But owls are nocturnal and just as aggressive.
I stacked firewood inside the inner circle, then mowed and trimmed the overgrown weeds. The young hawks watched my every move, but there was no sign of the parents. By the time I finished my nerves were frayed.
On June 29, 2019, the morning of the scheduled opening, the young raptors left the nest, jumping branch to branch and testing their wings from tree to tree, then back to the nest. We moved the poetry gathering to the front yard.
Monday the hawk family left. They moved farther west, and spent the week screeching up a storm. We opened a week late on Saturday of the Fourth of July weekend.
I was uneasy when people started arriving. The hawks weren’t that far off, but they quieted down as darkness settled in, and the stars and fireflies blossomed.
We were surrounded by the loud noise of fireworks all night. Sunday morning the hawks were strangely quiet. I felt sorry for them and the rest of the surrounding wildlife.
