The electricity went out minutes before my performance. I was in Lapeer, Michigan and White Middle School had sold more than 200 tickets. Nighttime was closing in.
The teachers parked two cars outside on the lawn and shined the headlights through the etched glass windows of the auditorium. I chanted my poems from a dark stage under the headlight beams. One of the poems I recited was “Story of Kewadin.”
One man got caught up in the atmosphere. Afterwards he approached me and said he’d once seen the skin of Tecumseh. I was intrigued and wanted to know more, but he was gone.
I did some research and became entangled in two centuries of myth. Dozens claimed to have witnessed his death in the battle by the Thames River. Even in death Tecumseh was bigger than life. Everybody wanted a piece of him.
After the battle, Simon Kenton, who was a good friend of Daniel Boone, said he recognized Tecumseh’s corpse. He kept quiet out of respect. Instead he pointed out another dead chief nearby. Next morning, soldiers who Kenton called cowards, bragged they flayed Tecumseh for souvenirs.
I favor the story that Shawnee warriors carried Tecumseh away during the night. In the fog and rain they hid him in a secret grave wrapped in elm bark under a dark tree. A Shawnee delegation returned to the site a few years later, but the river and time had eroded all evidence of the great man’s grave.
I first read about the man Kewadin, who the nearby village is named after, in the old Elk Rapids Town Meeting. In 1987 the newspaper was celebrating Michigan’s 150th anniversary of statehood with a few historical tidbits.
One was a short piece about Kewadin, his interesting life and the unusual belongings he took with him for his burial. Kewadin was a controversial figure and a veteran of the War of 1812. I was impressed that he’d fought with Tecumseh and may have known the great warrior and orator.
I was told Kewadin is buried behind the little mission church in the village bearing his name. I’ve searched the cemetery twice, but I can’t find his headstone. He’s not there, or his name has weathered away.
