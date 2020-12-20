They repaved five miles of U.S. 31 this summer and left one pothole. It’s located right in the middle of the old asphalt approach to Stone Circle Drive. The hole is a perfect symbol for 2020.
I called the highway department and asked why. Their answer was they had overlooked the approach when they estimated the job. There wasn’t money allocated to correct the mistake.
Just down the highway from Stone Circle Drive is a tiny cemetery. It contains maybe 10 people, but only four marked graves located along the edge of the southbound lane. The construction crew probably didn’t even notice the headstones were there. It’s overgrown with lilacs.
Three of the graves are marked William Russell, Anna Russell and their baby Barbara who died in 1880. They homesteaded near here.
A Jack Russell makes an appearance at the end of this month’s poem. He was William and Anna’s son.
A descendant by marriage and a local historian, Diane Russell told me an interesting story about the tiny cemetery. Seems a lumberjack was killed nearby in a logging accident. When they were digging his grave, they dug into another grave by accident. They covered that one up in a hurry and dug in another place.
Continuing south along U.S. 31 you arrive at the ghost town of Creswell. There was a one-room schoolhouse and a red brick house that served as a post office.
Both buildings sat at the crossroads of U.S. 31 and Creswell/McLachlan roads. The house also had the first telephone, and was the place where dances were held.
Bruce McLachlan lived there as a child with his family. He made his first dime delivering an important message to a neighbor. The telephone company paid him.
Margaret O’Dell Fales who was born in 1910, said they first paved U.S. 31 when she was a teenager. They cut through that big sand hill north of McLachlan Road and used it for fill. They raised the ground level around Stone Circle Drive 12 feet in places.
There are two other graves in the area that I know of. For a while an Ellis family lived along the narrow dirt trail that’s now McLachlan Road. Their log cabin was by the creek where Bruce McLachlan later dug the pond. All that’s left are the lilacs.
Eva Ellis was one of 14 children, and she later married Will McLachlan. Two of Eva’s baby sisters died of cholera infantum. They’re buried on top of what’s left of the second hill on the south side of the road, where all the myrtle is.
The graves are unmarked. Except Bruce placed two boulders there across from what is now the golf course entrance.
When my wife was a little girl both hills still existed and the road was gravel. She says you had to build up a lot of speed on your bicycle coming down the first hill to make it up the second one.
In 1972 McLachlan Road was widened, straightened through the glacial moraine and paved.
The little boy in the poem is Donald McLachlan, Will and Eva’s only son. What stories these old roads could tell. We live among ghosts, and still one pothole.
