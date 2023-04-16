My great grandpa, Levi Wooten, walked into the barbershop in Latty, Ohio. Three guys were ahead of him and one quipped, “Levi, tell us one of your lies.”
He answered, “Boys, I don’t have time for stories right now! Frank Galapu’s barn is on fire!” Everyone including the man in the barber chair rushed a mile out of town to find Frank Galapu wondering what all the fuss was about.
Levi’s haircut and shave were nearly finished by the time the men returned. They couldn’t even be mad at him. Levi had merely done what they’d requested.
I was told by my second cousin, Jesse Dague, that Levi was always jovial and fairly well liked. He was a good teller of tales.
Everything I know about my great grandpa was told to me by my dad’s older sister, Aunt Ruby, and my second cousin. I then turned their stories into free verse poems. I know nothing about great grandpa’s early years, because he wasn’t a writer like myself.
Levi’s main business was livery stables. He owned one in Latty, Ohio; and another one in my hometown of Marion after the Dagues and Wootens moved to Michigan.
Levi liked kids. Jesse remembers his grandpa playing with him and his two brothers. The game consisted of Levi jumping out at them from various hiding places.
Levi would contort his face ugly as he could, give a big growl and let his upper teeth drop. That was pretty scary. It was the first time they’d seen false teeth. The game reminds me of this month’s first poem.
I’ve been doing interviews with a local woman to write my memoirs. Trouble is most of my special memories I’ve already written about.
But one question intrigued me. How do I think my grandkids will remember me in 60 years? I hope one way will be through the poems I’ve written about them.
Unfortunately, three of my grandkids live near Helena, Montana. There won’t be as many memories to celebrate in poems.
We visited last June. Later I wrote two poems about our late afternoon fishing adventure on the Missouri River.
Adilynn, our oldest, will always be a 9-year-old ballerina in “Tiny Dancer’s Fish,” and our grandson, Grayson, will always be 6 years old in “Big Fish.”
Ellie was only 3 and makes a short appearance in Grayson’s poem.
Annie is 9 and a half now and Louisa just turned 5. They are both growing up in Traverse City.
Annie celebrated her eighth birthday at Stone Circle.
My daughter wanted me to do a show for the kids before the regular guests arrived. There were quite a few little girls from 7 to 9, plus 3-year-old Louisa. Two little boys under 4 were difficult. I worked my butt off performing poetry for a half hour.
After Stone Circle ended that night, the regular guests left. Annie’s party camped out in the meadow between the circle and our house.
Next morning Annie said it was the best birthday she’d ever had. The second poem celebrates this night.
