In sixth grade when we studied Mesopotamia, Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece I was afraid of those people. They had been dead for so long, and death scared me.
During my late teen years, I outgrew the fear of death and became immortal as a dream. There were just too many distractions, until a football teammate died in a car accident on New Year’s Eve of 1967. That woke me up.
In 1968 the movie “Romeo and Juliet” came out. At the same time my most serious girlfriend up to that point, tore my heart into little pieces and threw it away. I died of a shredded heart 100 times, like those two poor kids in the sad story.
It took me seven years to recover. I lived those years in Kalamazoo in my attic apartment studying love and poetry.
One spring I stayed up half of the night pondering death. The quest ended at the top of a cement stairway on east campus of WMU. There I found a crab apple tree half dead, and the other half in full bloom. At that moment to my state of mind it was a powerful epiphany.
I graduated from my attic apartment with an imaginary poetry degree, and moved to Traverse City. A year later I met my wife of 48 years this month. When we started raising our two children, I was too busy to think about death, but it was always present.
Mark Twain said one of the greatest weapons humans have is that we can throw back our heads and laugh. That’s why I use humor a lot in my poems, even serious ones. But the humor in this month’s poem is subtle.
I visited my hometown of Marion this past June. On the way to town I detoured south of McBain and visited the Park Lake ghost town cemetery. Close by is where the owl in “Good Question” lived, until some misguided person shot him.
Shooting a horned owl makes about as much sense as hunting crows. Both birds are revered in many cultures. To have a crow as a totem in Tibetan Buddhism or most Native American tribes is powerful. They’re symbols of change and awareness.
I ate lunch beside my maternal great-grandparents’ graves. My great-grandma was a healer. She had gifted hands and could stop pain or bleeding. Whenever somebody got hurt in doctorless Park Lake, people would go and get Mary.
She passed her gift on to my Grandpa Helmboldt and he gave it to my Mom, who gave it to yours truly. The gift doesn’t work for me, except for writing poetry.
After lunch I stopped at Greenwood Cemetery just west of Marion and visited both grandparents.
Walking around Greenwood I recognized a lot of people’s names that I grew up knowing. As I grow older, death is becoming more familiar. Still, I have many more poems to write, “And miles to go before I sleep,” as Robert Frost wrote.
