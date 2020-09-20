Story Highlights

1955

Mom kept saying

the real Davy Crockett had been homely.

She even showed me his picture

in our encyclopedia to prove it.

But the “Ballad of Davy Crockett”

kept right on going,

and was on the Top Ten for six months.

It was bigger than “Sincerely”

by the McGuire Sisters in 1954.

Then the movie came out.

I had a six-inch stack

of Davy Crockett bubblegum cards,

two Davy Crockett T-shirts

and a Davy Crockett lunch pail.

Mom wouldn’t buy me a coonskin cap,

so I wore my faded red football helmet

with a fox tail tied on back.

Rock ‘n’ roll was busy being born

and I was six years old

riding along in the back seat

listening to Mom and her sister

talking over the music

about those crazy girls

writing love notes addressed

to some dead guy named James Dean

buried in Fairmount, Indiana.

Just then the gossip that would be legend

veered off in another direction.

We bounced across the bridge

over the Middle Branch River,

and almost levitated over my favorite hill

in the road on the other side.

I felt my stomach dance with my heart.

I stroked my Davy Crockett helmet,

and straightened my bubblegum cards.

Epilogue

James Dean died September 30, 1955,

entering eternity at precisely 5:45

in the afternoon at a crossroad

halfway between San Francisco and L.A.,

right where the San Andreas Fault

sheers through San Luis Obispo County.

The news spread like an earthquake

among the young across the continent.

The “Ballad of Davy Crockett” was the first song I ever memorized. I can remember singing it in a rough and tumble voice that sounded like Dad’s hotrod roaring out of the pits.

One of my Davy Crockett bubblegum cards was a photo of Davy and his sidekick “Georgie” Russell sitting astride their horses. My cousin Bennie, who was two years older, chided me because I said Davy’s plain brown horse was prettier than “Georgie’s” which was pure white.

Ben was 8 years old and always giving me a hard time. He only had one more year to live, but we had no prescience of that. He was too reckless and daring.

One of his favorite games was to have me stand in the middle of the yard beside him. Then he’d take his bow and shoot a sharp arrow straight up. You couldn’t tell where it was going to come down. I’d run around terrified and Ben would laugh.

His dangerous style caught up with him the next summer at the swimming hole in town. He and another buddy didn’t bother to check in with the lifeguard.

Ben couldn’t swim. His daredevil stunt was jumping off the diving board into the deep water. It must have been a thrill bouncing off the river bottom and grabbing the ladder. But the last time he couldn’t reach it.

Before his befuddled buddy finally reported him missing, more than a half hour has passed. They found him upstream where the back wash had pulled him.

That night Benny visited me in a dream and said death didn’t hurt. He had a band aid on his face from being carried over the rocks by the water. That was the last time I ever saw him.

This sad story has absolutely nothing to do with this month’s poem. Except some of my most vivid memories of Ben are his mocking me for my love of Davy Crockett. When I stayed overnight with our grandparents in Cadillac to watch the Davy Crockett movie, Ben wasn’t interested.

We were both too young to know anything about James Dean. But if Ben had lived, I think he would have grown up to admire him. They both had that sullen manner and were without siblings. And they both loved flirting with danger.

The young actor, some call the Godfather of rock “n” roll, was ticketed for speeding two hours before his fatal car crash. The James Dean Festival held in Fairmont, Indiana during the last weekend in September is canceled this year because of the pandemic.

Older women, who were once teenagers, won’t be painting their lips pink or red and kissing his headstone this year.

Poet Bard Terry Wooten has been performing and conducting writing workshops in schools for more than 30 years. He is also the creator of Stone Circle, a triple ring of boulders featuring poetry, storytelling and music on his property north of Elk Rapids. Learn more at www.terry-wooten.com.

