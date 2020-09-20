The “Ballad of Davy Crockett” was the first song I ever memorized. I can remember singing it in a rough and tumble voice that sounded like Dad’s hotrod roaring out of the pits.
One of my Davy Crockett bubblegum cards was a photo of Davy and his sidekick “Georgie” Russell sitting astride their horses. My cousin Bennie, who was two years older, chided me because I said Davy’s plain brown horse was prettier than “Georgie’s” which was pure white.
Ben was 8 years old and always giving me a hard time. He only had one more year to live, but we had no prescience of that. He was too reckless and daring.
One of his favorite games was to have me stand in the middle of the yard beside him. Then he’d take his bow and shoot a sharp arrow straight up. You couldn’t tell where it was going to come down. I’d run around terrified and Ben would laugh.
His dangerous style caught up with him the next summer at the swimming hole in town. He and another buddy didn’t bother to check in with the lifeguard.
Ben couldn’t swim. His daredevil stunt was jumping off the diving board into the deep water. It must have been a thrill bouncing off the river bottom and grabbing the ladder. But the last time he couldn’t reach it.
Before his befuddled buddy finally reported him missing, more than a half hour has passed. They found him upstream where the back wash had pulled him.
That night Benny visited me in a dream and said death didn’t hurt. He had a band aid on his face from being carried over the rocks by the water. That was the last time I ever saw him.
This sad story has absolutely nothing to do with this month’s poem. Except some of my most vivid memories of Ben are his mocking me for my love of Davy Crockett. When I stayed overnight with our grandparents in Cadillac to watch the Davy Crockett movie, Ben wasn’t interested.
We were both too young to know anything about James Dean. But if Ben had lived, I think he would have grown up to admire him. They both had that sullen manner and were without siblings. And they both loved flirting with danger.
The young actor, some call the Godfather of rock “n” roll, was ticketed for speeding two hours before his fatal car crash. The James Dean Festival held in Fairmont, Indiana during the last weekend in September is canceled this year because of the pandemic.
Older women, who were once teenagers, won’t be painting their lips pink or red and kissing his headstone this year.
