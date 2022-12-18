The last thing my father-in-law ever said to me was, “Go sit down!”
It was Dec. 23, 2013 — his 83rd birthday. I was helping watch over him with one of my sisters-in-law. The rest of the family was at his oldest daughter’s for his birthday dinner.
The speed of his decline from leukemia had caught the family by surprise. Eight days earlier he was still plowing snow.
Bruce called me over to his easy chair and had me turn around with my back to him. He struggled to his feet, put his hands on my shoulders and followed me to the bathroom.
When he was finished, Bruce followed me for support back to his recliner and collapsed into the cushions. I wasn’t quite sure what to do, so stood there.
Bruce opened his left eye, looked directly at me and spoke those last words. Over the years he’d tried to give me a lot of orders, but never to, “Sit down.”
After receiving last rites early the next day, he died on Christmas Eve. It cast a pall over Christmas, and still casts a long shadow.
I often think of our last walk together, and feel a deeper message was being communicated through his pain. For example, I took over the snowplowing and upkeep of the farm buildings.
It was a sad Christmas. To make matters even more depressing, Bruce’s older brother had a cold brush with death Christmas Day evening.
A large group of Bill’s family had gathered for Christmas dinner a quarter mile down McLachlan Road. After exchanging gifts, being in a somewhat somber mood, Bill left for home at 8 p.m. It was 20 degrees with blowing snow. As a safety precaution, family members often call each other when they arrive home, just to make sure nothing went wrong. Bill was miffed by the calls. He often answered the phone with sarcastic remarks. That night because of the large crowd and conversations the practice was overlooked.
Bill was 93 years old. His eyesight wasn’t as good as it used to be. And his mental state was being affected by dementia. He mistook a golf course condo light for his own porch light, and turned into the ditch 100 yards from his driveway. He actually backed up and took another run at the snowdrift.
He was wearing only a light jacket, shoes and a summer cap which he lost. After walking through the snow, he knocked on the door, but nobody was there. Bill walked around to the north side and tried to get into the sliding glass door. Then back around to the porch where he fell.
A snowplow driver found him the next morning unconscious, curled up in a ball in the snow. At the hospital he told his son-in-law he was so cold he tried to hold his hands up to the porch lightbulb, but gave up.
How Bill kept from freezing that night is a mystery. Since Bruce had died the night before, some family members believe his spirit was still around and hovered over his older brother trying to shelter him.
I don’t pretend to understand these things. Though working around the farm buildings, I often feel or remember Bill and Bruce’s presence. It’s like working with ghosts.
Bruce liked to joke that I stole his youngest daughter, five acres and $50,000 worth of boulders from him. That’s not true. He gave me a lot of the stones.
This month’s poem by Taelen Thomas, an early Stone Circle regular, celebrates one such gift. I chant it at Stone Circle pumping my right arm like a cheerleader.
