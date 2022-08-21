A Buddhist musician friend, Berrien Thorn, liked to fish with a bobber and sinker from his rowboat. He didn’t want to hurt any worms by threading them on a hook. And he didn’t want to hurt the fish by catching them. So he fished without a hook or bait.
Berrien lived in Suttons Bay and could often be seen rowing around the narrow lake west of town. Watching his bobber ride the ripples was a form of meditation for him. He caught a lot of intoxicating thoughts and ideas.
This way of fishing might work on Lake Leelanau, but would be scorned in Montana. They take their fishing seriously out there.
Wendi and I recently spent a 10-day vacation in the Big Sky state. It was a visit with our son’s family who we hadn’t seen for three years because of the pandemic.
They live near the state capital of Helena. Most of the city sits in a valley framed by mountains.
One of my highlights was a late afternoon fishing adventure with Ezra and our three grandkids.
It wasn’t any tame little stream or lake either. This was the Missouri River below the Hauser Dam.
A bobber with a sinker wouldn’t stand a chance in this water. It would be smashed against the stony riverbank. The sinker would probably get caught between sharp rocks just below the surface, and the bobber thrashed to pieces by the current.
It wasn’t easy walking along shore either. You were constantly stumbling over jagged boulders.
To reach our fishing spot my son drove north past Lake Helena up a narrow bumpy road through the foothills. He parked on top of a steep ridge and we hiked into a ravine. Then we climbed down a rocky gravel bank more suited for mountain goats.
This wasn’t an easy task for grandpa, let alone my grandkids. As the second poem shows, 3-year-old Ellison was way out of her league, but hung in there. She spent most of her time dropping small rocks into the fishing net.
At our fishing place, the Missouri River was about 150 yards wide. The water gushing through the dam growled like a grizzly.
The two poems describe what happened during the next hour.
My oldest granddaughter Adilynn loves ballet, and has danced in multiple productions.
Thus, the title and dancing imagery.
Three weeks after the fishing trip Grayson celebrated his 7th birthday. So he’s not 6 anymore, and would want you to know that.
I pride myself at being in good shape for my age, but during the trek back to the pickup I lagged behind. It was a humbling experience not being able to keep up with a 6-year-old carrying two big fish.
Tiny Dancer’s Fish
Adilynn’s first cast of the plastic minnow bait with hooks plunked ten feet in the river.
Her second attempt snagged weeds along shore.
My ten-year-old granddaughter’s third try sailed 40 feet into the deep rushing current. Splash!
Wham!
She had a fighting fish wrestling her pole.
Dad came running with the net, while she twirled the reel graceful as a ballerina.
Her line danced in the rippling water. Out came a big trout.
Adilynn made fishing look easy.
Big Fish
Grayson’s older sister had already caught a 20-inch rainbow trout.
He concentrated on his casts and stared hard at the river … but kept snagging sharp rocks and losing plastic minnows.
I took my six-year-old grandson’s pole and walked upriver to pull the hook free.
Surprise!
Under the rock was a fish swallowing the bait, and trying to swim away.
I didn’t have a license.
Gave the pole back to Grayson to reel in his catch.
Dad came running with his net again. Three-year-old Ellie screamed and cried being left behind, until she saw the tasty walleye.
All three grandkids cheered.
Grayson’s never caught one this big before. He carried both fish back to the pickup.
Only dropped them once when the dying walleye
tried to bite him.
On our way home Gray thanked me for letting him catch the fish.
“You caught it fair and square,” I told him That’s the kind of guy he is.
