Building silos was the first full time job I worked after graduating from high school. Most of the crew were heavy drinkers and racists. They didn’t like my hippie hair either.
The pay was good, but we traveled all over the state and worked five and a half days a week. I seldom got home until late Saturday afternoon. Early Monday morning we were off again. They weren’t a healthy bunch to live with all summer. Then I started college.
I decided to go into education and become an elementary school teacher. During the second semester of my freshman year I was accepted into a pilot program training future teachers to work in inner cities.
I helped teach first grade. Out of 22 students, 21 of them were black. The kids taught me more than I ever taught them. It was a life-changing experience for a white boy who’d grown up in northern rural Michigan.
That spring while I was finishing my student teaching at Lincoln Elementary in Kalamazoo, Martin Luther King was assassinated. I witnessed first-hand how his murder affected the school, the kids and the community.
A month later I was back on the silo crew making good money and unhappy. In June Bobby Kennedy was killed. We listened to the news on TV while eating lunch in a bar. One of the crew members commented, “That’ll teach him for being a n--- — lover. “ The foreman told him to be quiet, but I can still hear those words like an ignorant echo.
The money just wasn’t worth it. I quit that weekend.
I went back to work in the hay fields. I painted a barn and whitewashed a store building for spending money. Then returned to college. On weekends I laid carpet for an old friend in Grand Rapids. All the while I was trying to find time to write poetry.
During my second year of college my luck changed. Looking for an off-campus apartment I met Tom Thatcher. Tom was running a handyman business remodeling and repairing student rentals. Not only did I get an apartment, I scored a job. For a while I was his only employee and we worked side by side.
Meeting Tom changed my life and I didn’t return home that spring. I lived in Kalamazoo for the next seven years. In time his business grew into a construction company with multiple employees, a lot of them hippie types building trailer parks.
One of the guys I poured and finished cement with was also an aspiring writer. We read the same books and discussed them while working. That’s the type of crew it was.
During my last few years in Kalamazoo, Tom sometimes allowed me to work only three days a week. That way I had plenty of time to spend on poetry. He also helped secure lodging for me in an attic apartment for $40 a month, when the going rate was four times that much.
Tom Thatcher was my personal literary arts grant, and the closest thing I ever had to a big brother. He passed away young from an aortic rupture, and I think of him often.
I wrote “An Hour” during this period of my life. Tom always grumbled about it jokingly, but it was his wife’s favorite poem of mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.