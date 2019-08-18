Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.