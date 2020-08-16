‘What would you do if you couldn’t make a living writing and performing poetry? Where would you work?”
The high school student challenged me. It was a tough audience and he was showing off for his friends, trying to corner the poet.
“I’ve been making a living with poetry for so long, if I had to get a normal job it would be like putting a coyote in a cage. I’d probably curl up and die,” I answered.
That wasn’t good enough for him.
“You’ve got a wife and two kids, right? If schools stopped hiring you, what kind of job would you work to support them? You’d have to make a living.”
That’s when I got the idea for this month’s poem, and I went on a spiel about how great it would be to work at a lumber yard, an old fashioned lumber yard before the big box stores.
That seemed to satisfy the kid and he dropped the issue. Later, I wrote down and embellished my tongue in cheek answer and added the title.
Truth is, I’ve never worked in a lumber yard, but I had quite a few jobs before I started making a living with poetry.
My favorite was working construction in Kalamazoo for five years.
After I moved to Traverse City I did a lot of carpentry and odd jobs on my own to support my art. I always gave myself enough free time to focus on poetry.
Then I married into a cherry farming family. A year later I went to work for my father-in-law and his two brothers. I trimmed trees and did handyman work on the farm buildings, and stained or repainted their homes.
There was the cherry harvest and it was a big farm. I drove a cherry shaker for quite a few years, even after I started reciting poetry at schools, conferences and festivals.
During this same time, I built a stone circle in the meadow behind our house for poetry gatherings.
It was hard work harvesting cherries half of Saturday, then performing poetry till around midnight. I wasn’t the ideal employee either.
I often slowed the whole operation down rescuing baby birds out of the cherry trees.
If I saw a mother bird take flight, I’d stop the shaker, climb the tree and remove the nest. Then after we’d shook the tree, I’d replace the brood.
I collected extra nests and carried them on the shaker. Sometimes the original nest was too damaged.
I discovered the mother bird would accept a replacement, even if I lodged it in the bottom crotch of the tree.
This habit caused a bit of friction with my in-laws at first, but they got used to me. I became a pretty good machine operator, too.
In time the farmland was sold to a golf course, and the brothers retired. My persistence with poetry paid off. For the next 30 years I made a living traveling around Michigan and the U.S. performing my poetry by memory and conducting writing workshops.
It was a hard job, as the poem expresses, but an interesting one. And if not for McLachlan Orchards as a safety net the first few years, I never could have grown into the Poet-Bard.
