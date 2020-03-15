Imagine the Detroit Tigers trading Al Kaline in his prime. It’s comparable to the Domino’s Pizza boss and Tigers owner directing team president Bo Schembechler to fire Ernie Harwell.
The future hall of famer and beloved voice of the Tigers was bluntly told that his broadcasting services were no longer needed after the 1991 season.
I lost a lot of respect for Bo after that episode. And I’ll never eat another Domino’s Pizza. Luckily Ernie was hired back a couple years later by another pizza mogul and new Tiger owner Mike Illitch.
In 1960 the Cleveland Indians did something similar. Their general manager swapped fan favorite Rocky Colavito to Detroit for Harvey Kuenn. Adding insult to their heartbroken fans, the deal was announced two days before Opening Day in Cleveland versus the Tigers.
Grandma chided me because Rocky became my favorite player instead of Al Kaline. But I loved the way he stretched with the bat over his shoulders in the on-deck circle, and between pitches.
“The Rock” was a power hitter and outfielder with a cannon for an arm. He could throw a baseball shoulder high from deep left field to home plate. Twice in his career he was called on to pitch relief in a double header. Before coming to Detroit, he pitched three hitless innings against the Tigers in 1958.
I’ll never forget the famous night at Yankee Stadium in 1961. Running in from left field Rocky jumped over the railing into the stands to fight a drunken fan who was bullying his father and wife.
It was the same game that pitcher Larry Sherry nicknamed “the Yankee killer” beat New York for the umpteenth time. He personally polished them off by hitting a home run in the top of the ninth. The “Bronx bombers” really didn’t like him.
Colavito was traded around late in his career. In 1968, while playing for the damn Yankees, Rocky pitched another two and two-thirds innings against league leading Detroit, and set down both Kaline and Willie Horton. He also scored the winning run. He’s one of the few fielders in major league baseball history to record a win as a pitcher.
Al Kaline will always be my generation’s Mr. Tiger, but I hold a special place in my childhood for Rocky Colavito. Still, Ernie Harwell casts the longest shadow.
I sent Ernie this month’s poem after he was unceremoniously fired. He sent me a typed and signed thank you letter on Tiger Stadium stationary dated September 20, 1991.
A few years later somebody showed Ernie the poem again. He sent me a second signed and handwritten thank you letter. This one was on his personal stationary from Comerica Park, and dated August 22, 2000.
Both letters are framed together and displayed proudly on my writing room wall. The poem was printed once before by the Record-Eagle on May 6, 2010, two days after Ernie passed away.
