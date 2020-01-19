Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the morning. High 23F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.