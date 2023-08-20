Grandma Helmboldt told me that Park Lake was bottomless and surrounded by hidden pockets of quicksand. Her tall tale warnings were enough to make this little boy shy away from its nearby shore, which was her whole idea.
I grew up surrounded by inland lakes. In reality Park Lake was one of the smallest and shallowest. Even Marion’s Mill Pond was bigger, which proves the power of stories.
In my mid-teens I had two serious summer girlfriends who vacationed near Rose Lake and Lake Missaukee. I wore my motor scooter out traveling back and forth for romantic visits.
Still, nothing compares to the inland lake memories celebrated in this month’s poems. They were both life changing awakenings.
I often wonder what happened to the girl in the “Perfect Moment.” After a couple letters our lives just drifted apart into different currents.
However, after the “Sunrise Lake” morning, Frank Both Sides of the Sky and I grew to be close friends. He even spoke at my wedding. The event took place on the shore of Torch Lake in front of my wife’s home.
Thirty-four years later our daughter was married on the same shore. Michigan lakes have been good to me.
