I’d finished painting my granddaughter’s bookshelf, and walked out of the garage to clean the brush. A coyote was eating sugar pears in the backyard. He didn’t seem bothered by my appearance.
“Tasty pears, huh,” I said. The critter looked up at me and kept chewing. Then he walked across the gravel drive, bit into a bigger bosc pear and ambled off out of sight towards the pond.
While changing out of my painting clothes, I kept watch out the glass door. Coyote walked by 6 feet away from the house, heading for a red oak tree and started eating acorns.
I opened the door and motioned the animal away. It trotted off, but not afraid. Told my wife about the encounter, then headed into town for a few supplies.
When I arrived home, Wendi had photos of the critter eating grapes 20 feet from the house. She said he circled the grape rows three times, while she stood outside the door with her camera.
Finally, the coyote took off. It didn’t seem sick, but wasn’t the least bit shy of people. I worried for its safety. Humans are dangerous, and coyotes have a bad reputation.
Close encounters with critters of the wild kind are common occurrences around our house. Last October it was the coyote. This year was the butterflies’ turn.
Five times this spring I helped small black and orange butterflies find their way out of our garage. They’d get confused and try to fly through the glass.
I slid the right windowpane open, cupped the first one in my hands and led it to the opening. After that the rest seemed to understand the process, and cooperated with me. A collective consciousness?
It couldn’t have been the same butterfly. I keep the garage doors closed to keep squirrels out of my sunflower seeds.
In early summer while driving my tractor up Stone Circle Drive, I was joined by a butterfly of the same species. The insect flew along beside my head for a distance.
Was it one of the five I rescued from my garage? I don’t know, but there was a friendly fluttering feeling in the air. The earth is full of mysteries.
This month’s two poems reflect my autumn encounters. The first is a playful sequel to the pop song “My Boyfriend’s Back” by the Angels in 1963. You can almost dance to it, and I’m probably the only poet to get paid for howling in schools.
The second has a very different mood and subtler rhythm. It’s like a quiet painting with words. I have no idea how the butterfly story ended.
