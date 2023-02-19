I was nervous and my hands were jittery from too much coffee. It was 7:45 a.m. I hadn’t been in a high school building in front of a class since the pandemic slammed my poetry career to a halt.
In three years I’d spoken to one group of students outside in a small stone amphitheater beside a pond. Other than performing poetry at Stone Circle and the internet, the only outlet for my art was this column.
I was older. I felt like a major league slugger in his declining years. I was standing there beside the podium because the Elk Rapids Garden Club wanted to sponsor a poetry contest. One high school senior, a regular at Stone Circle this past summer, suggested I be included in the planning.
During the first meeting the teacher, Ms. Benson, and I suggested a poetry celebration instead of contest. The problem with poetry contests is everybody loses except the first, second and third place winners. The garden club agreed.
The bell buzzed and class began. The teacher introduced me as a Poet/Bard who had actually made a living with poetry for 34 years.
I started out slow, telling the kids about my early years. Mom put me in kindergarten when I was 4 because I was a curious kid. She was a bit overwhelmed by all my questions. Two daughters came along right after me, so she had her hands and mind full.
The early grades were a struggle for me. Mom kept all my elementary school report cards. There’s an ongoing theme threading through them.
“Terry seems too young for this grade. School work is almost too much for Terry. Terry is more interested in having a good time.”
Dyslexia wasn’t on teachers’ radar back then.
When I was 6 years old, I had an epiphany about life. I was running down the driveway to get on the school bus. As I passed this mud puddle I thought, “When I run back by here this afternoon is in the future. When it happens, it will be right now.”
Seven hours later I jumped off the bus, and passed by the same puddle. Whoa! Wow! The future happened in the present.
Later lying in bed waiting for sleep. I thought, “Someday, a far time in the future, I’m going to grow old and … oh oh. When death happens, it will be right now.”
Next morning Mom found me curled up in a ball whimpering behind the living room stove. “Now what?” she asked.
“I don’t want to be a skeleton,” I whined.
Finally, in 5th grade I was held back. I thought the experience would be one of the tragedies of my life, but it was a positive turning point. On my report card the teacher wrote, “Terry is emotionally better suited to this group.”
After the school stories and description of my early epiphany, I recited this month’s poem “Totem.” It catches my earliest now moment when I was 3 years old. Since then I’ve always felt close to painted turtles. Just like the turtle I scowled a lot when I was little because I thought I was dumb.
I told the students I’d memorized 562 poems and showed how I keep track with memorized lists. One boy asked why they stay there. I answered because I want them to. It’s just that simple or complicated.
With each poem I performed I regained my confidence. I never used the podium. I like to pace back and forth and prowl the aisles between the desks.
This week I return for a poetry writing workshop. Now I’m nervous about that.
