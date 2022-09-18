Our daughter made a generous, brave decision to give her left kidney to a girlfriend. We weren’t happy about this, but proud. That’s the kind of person she is.
Tuesday, the day before the operation Wendi brought our two granddaughters home to stay with us. Wednesday at 5:30 a.m. Blaise went into surgery in Grand Rapids.
By 5 p.m. Boston time the kidney was on its way from the airport in a SUV with a siren and flashing lights blaring to Massachusetts General Hospital. By 6 p.m. Susan went into surgery. At 11 p.m. our daughter’s kidney was already working in Susan.
The doctor told Susan’s husband that the kidney arrived in great shape. Both families were relieved, and Louisa (4) and Annie (9) had no questions. They’d already been told about the process of their Mom’s belly being cut open.
Now, to keep the girls entertained until Friday afternoon when their Mom arrived home. There’s a Walk of Art Sculpture Park on the south side of Elk Rapids. I often visit the place while our vehicles are getting oil changes.
One of the sculptures is the head of a blue dragon. At the moment the girls are fascinated with dragons. I have a baby dragon in my garage that they found on a walk through the woods in March. And somewhere in our house is an invisible dragon egg.
Thursday after lunch we drove into town to visit the park. They were totally enthralled by the shining black horse. Grandma took photos of them petting it, but where was the dragon?
They liked the hummingbird sipping on a big flower, but where was the dragon? They thought the wendigo was weird and looked more like a grasshopper. Where was the dragon?
We skipped the rest of the path through the woods and they never saw the alien. We backtracked and took a shortcut over the ridge past the orb and spire.
The dragon was watching them from a tree before they saw it. Neither girl flinched. Their faces turned into bright smiles, and they ran up to pose under the monster while grandma took more photos.
Annie explained to me that the rest of the dragon was there. Its body was just invisible. I’d forgotten dragons can do that.
After checking out the owls in flight behind the dragon, that was enough art. They were wearing swimsuits under their clothes, and took a dip in East Bay while grandma waded.
I backtracked and visited the alien. On the way home Wendi told them about owls and why smaller birds fear them.
Friday afternoon Wendi took our granddaughters home to be with their Mom and Dad. The girls were a horse, hummingbird, wendigo, six owls and blue dragon richer. Wendi stayed at their house for a week to help out while our daughter healed.
