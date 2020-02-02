So much of life is in the delivery.
Not in a maternity sense; we all began our lives with that “delivery.”
Rather, how we receive so much of our daily information, depends upon how it is delivered.
Of course, there are internet and myriad other online sources that deliver information. I’ve had my fill of social media platforms and only use that arena for entertainment any more. However, I have adopted a regular routine of podcast consumption lately. Rotating between sports, comedy and a handful of general interest storyline-based podcasts, I’ve come to enjoy them on a daily basis.
As for “delivery,” my dog and I find that a 30-minute walk around the neighborhood works just fine for us.
Part of what I love most about newspapers is how they are delivered. Not just how it got to the box at the end of my driveway, which is pretty cool and the Record-Eagle circulation department is as under appreciated as they come, but how I “deliver” it for perusal on my kitchen table.
At my leisure, I scan different articles, digest points of view in the editorial pages, perhaps chuckle at a cartoon, and check out my teams in the sports page, I can eat some toast, drink some coffee, wake up gradually, and generally come to life at my own pace with a newspaper. I know it’s a system that’s becoming more and more old school as far as delivery goes, but I hope it lasts another 30 years or so, at least. More and more readers consume this medium via their various devices and I hope they’re enjoying the electronic delivery but I prefer the “paper” … for now.
And, it’s another evening in the Ford home and time to watch the evening news. The TV comes on, the lights go down and the sound comes up. Standing before us is a reporter and that’s to be expected. What seems to be a more and more common sight though is that this reporter, standing before a green screen in a northern Michigan television studio, is dressed in what appears to be a sleeveless cocktail dress to deliver the news.
Allow me to tell you that it was my wife that first brought this fashion item to me. I’m not very fashion conscious and I really don’t know what it even has with “delivery,” but it’s a thing. That item aside, I watch the news mainly for the headlines and a weather report and since I don’t have any recording devices, I’ve got to be ready when it comes on. Once upon a time that meant just 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. in the evening, but even the non-cable viewing market bears a variety of delivery times these days.
I’ve written before that we are currently in the golden age of content. That is to say that never before has there been this much information available to be consumed in the variety of ways that we have to consume it. Fortunately, it’s up to the individual to pick their option.
Take a walk, spread out on the kitchen table, catch the news delivered by a bare-armed reporter, or whatever. Modern society has made the delivery up to you.
No matter if you are reading this column off of your phone, tablet or kitchen table, I couldn’t be happier that you took the time to read it.
