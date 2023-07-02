When I was in high school a teacher asked our class to each write an autobiography. I recall it being kind of an odd assignment given that as teenagers, what content could there possibly be to write about? Where I was born, what my familial status was; there were those things. But as far as having accomplished much at that age, there was little to write about. Suffice to say that answers to all those questions seemed too simple to compose a decent autobiography around. I’m fairly sure I did the assignment. I’m just as sure that it was a day or two late and that I had trouble filling a page with the young Robert Ford story.
When I was 50, some folks suggested that I write my memoirs. It seems like that was a thing to do 15 years ago. Northwestern Michigan College even offered extension classes to those interested in doing such a thing and I considered taking the class. Having once upon a time disappointing a high school teacher trying to get me to do the same thing as a teenager though, I never bothered to enroll.
I do remember at the time thinking; why bother? I had been fortunate enough to have been a contributing columnist for a few years and regular readers knew that my personal life is where most of my content originated. I sort of figured that the world was already getting enough information about this man of mirth and girth, so why press the issue?
Looking back, I still feel that way and in that vein, to my descendants I have gifted a couple of cardboard boxes in our basement that are filled with nearly every column I’ve written. My “memoirs,” if that’s what they want to call them, will come with some assembly required.
So now I sit looking at age 65 on my horizon.
With autobiography and memoir opportunities in the rear view, the next chance to describe my so-called life is … my obituary. And yes, I have been giving the writing of said prose some thought.
Haven’t everyone?
I assume that we all read the obituaries. You can’t tell me that there haven’t been times while reading one that you haven’t stopped and thought about what might sum up your own life story.
Like autobiography and memoir, an obituary exists to explain a few things. Unlike the other two, obituary often comes with less notice though. Obits of people that die suddenly, tragically, or unexpectedly always get cut some slack by me. Having to compose the words that capture and conclude the life of such short notice seems so hard. To have them then published for strangers to digest and dissect seems even more so.
Conversely, those given the time to think about it, are given more scrutiny. As a writer, I know that people judging your choice of words comes with the territory and publishing an obituary might be someone’s lone shot at it.
That said, however, my wife and I are forever commenting on the wording of obituaries and have reached agreement as to what we do and do not want in ours. For instance, and with apologies to obituary writers everywhere, the phrase “he/she met the light of their life” when describing the person they married 60 years ago. I’m not sure why, but that phrase always elicits a chuckle with us (With my luck, there’s an obituary in this very Record-Eagle edition that includes that phrase, and I apologize in advance.)
Which is why I’m thinking of sketching mine out, starting now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.