Guidance? “Go for launch”
Boosters? “Go”
Control? “Go flight”
Retro? “Go”
Network? “Go”
Recovery? “We are Go”
“Launch Control Houston ... we are ‘go’ for launch!”
“Fifteen ... 10 ... five, four, three, two, one, ignition … liftoff!”
“The clock is running.”
And like a rocket off of the Cape Canaveral launchpad, the year 2023 takes off.
It’s fun when certain exact events line up with the running of a newspaper column so I had to rip-off a few seconds from the beginning of the movie “Apollo 13” to get us off the ground. I say, early in the movie, because Apollo 13 is much more famously remembered for the line “Houston, we have a problem.” And that is so ironic because without the successful launch, they’d never have had any problems to contact Houston about.
And that’s the salient point; getting started is half the battle.
A year ago, after dealing with a persistent little cough and runny nose since around Thanksgiving, I began to think that maybe my smoking habit was the cause, and I totally understand any readers raising their eyebrows at “maybe.” Nothing about smoking makes sense, particularly the things that smokers tell themselves, but I’ll leave all that for another day.
My smoking, since the late 1990s, was usually four or five smokes a day. There were days where I could get along without any, but certain situations demanded a cigarette; whenever I was alone in a car, whenever I was involved in any sort of Community Theater (lots of actors love to smoke) or especially whenever I was playing golf.
A year ago we had a trip scheduled in late January. You may recall that things were still being randomly canceled due to COVID so, for that reason, I was laying low and staying home to keep healthy. Consequently, I was not using my car very often.
Community theater, which had been practically shuttered for nearly two years, was slowly opening back up but my small company, The Elk Rapids Players, was still dark. No plays meant no actors sneaking out the back door to grab a smoke and run a line or two.
And of course it was winter and the golf courses had been closed since early November. If you’ve ever played golf with me, you’d be convinced that I was a chain smoker. Something about the slow pace of play, the fresh air, and the camaraderie just made adding a cigarette or two natural for me. And, I knew that quitting smoking would not be complete until that first round of smokeless golf was played. The alignment of the absence of those three triggers is what made my transition from smoker to non-smoker a simple success. In a matter of a week, the cough and sniff had disappeared. Better yet, in the springtime I had little difficulty making my way around a golf course without a smoke at the ready.
Have there been interruptions and exceptions to my smokeless life? Of course there have been. But so far, that’s all they’ve been.
The only noticeable collateral damage from this subtraction of cigarettes has been the addition of a few pounds to the frame of this now smokeless man of mirth and girth. Fortunately, a healthy diet, a bit more exercise and the planned loss of those pounds is practically why New Years Day was invented.
If I can manage to quit smoking, all systems should be “Go” for creating a little slack in the seat of my pants.
May your new year be happy, healthy and hopefully, as problem-free as possible.
