I know this will sound confusing to some but according to an indoor golf simulator, my ball lay in the rough and was 38 yards from the hole. And according to algorithms, the simulated “rough” exacted a 10 percent penalty on the ball’s flight distance which meant that the club that I normally hit 75 yards would only go 67.5, tops.
Using quick math, I calculated that just a bit more than a half swing should get my ball onto the green and near the hole. Having not played golf, real, virtual, or otherwise since last November, I swung way too easily and left the ball well short of the intended target. I laughed, dropped the wedge back into my bag and let the next guy step up and take his swing.
And that, confused or not, is how I’m making my way through another northern Michigan winter.
Like other video games, golf simulators have greatly improved over earlier iterations and there are a number of local places that offer them. A fantastic and friendly facility called XGolf is where you’ll find me most Tuesday afternoons these days.
Virtual entertainment has its limits, especially with golf. All sorts of data is provided like distances, elevation changes, and directional visual aids for putting but regular turf conditions and weather conditions vary greatly. When golf is moved indoors onto artificial turf that means every shot is played from a flat lie into a calm breeze, which is a good thing to most of us. Another really good thing is that, while simulators come programmed with plenty of computer generated woods and water, players can never lose a golf ball.
The best thing about indoor golf is its proximity to other great indoor things like snacks and refreshments. Some might add “bathrooms” to that list but I’ve never had trouble finding a place to go outside … .
How many times have I played a particular hole in less than stellar fashion and then commented something like “where’s the beer cart?” Having access to a cold refreshment by simply stepping over to the counter is a huge improvement from keeping an eye out for the beverage cart. Although, having that easy of access to alcohol mixed with not having played golf for three months could present a bit of a problem, but so far, so good.
One huge factor I’ve experienced is the introduction of time into the equation. Golf is famously played without a clock and the more leisurely paced the better. I personally prefer a group that plays “ready golf” and moves things along but I know there are those that go slower. Simulators charge by the hour and you can play slowly, but as they say, “it’s your nickel.” A typical 18-hole round, outdoors, should be a 3.5- to 4.5-hour commitment depending upon pace of play. Last week our foursome finished 13 holes in two hours and since the simulator was reserved right after us, that’s all the golf we could play.
But that’s a small gripe for a guy just looking to keep joints loose and catch up with old friends from last summer.
Technology is a wonderful thing sometimes and bringing indoor golf closer and closer to the real thing is one of those ways. You’re reading this in the Feb. 12 issue of the Record-Eagle, which means that I get to write about golf in the winter and not just in the summer. Two months from now, early spring weather permitting, I’ll be outside and talking myself into confusion on an actual course.
