A favorite anecdote of mine about writing this column goes something like this:
Reader: How long does it take you to write your column?
Me: Three or four hours of writing and editing depending upon the column.
Reader: What do you do the rest of the time?
Me: Wonder and worry about those three or four hours.
By now you’ve probably heard about the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and how it may affect the world of entertainment, movies, TV, and such.
I am not a member of that organization but I certainly have empathy for them. I’ve often felt that particularly those kinds writers are among the most underappreciated of any of us putting words on paper for others to read and enjoy.
Movie and TV watchers love to quote their favorite shows, often trying their best to imitate the voice of the certain actor that said them. Well guess what, if a writer hasn’t first put those words into a decent script or screenplay, the actors will never have spoken them. And if it doesn’t ever get written in the first place, for example, all of those impressions of Jack Nicholson shouting “you can’t handle the truth!” never get heard.
It was during the rehearsal for a community theater production of a play where the realization that it’s the writer that did the hard work first hit me. The mantra of “if it’s not on the page, it’s not on the stage” should be in every actor’s vocabulary. A well-written play can be performed by actors of all levels of skill and enjoyed by all kinds of audiences if the actors simply memorize their lines and deliver them as the author that spent countless hours writing and editing intends.
In his book “On Writing,” Stephen King shares a story about “writing telepathy”. He instructs the reader to picture a white rabbit on a red table inside of a cage with the number “8” written on the rabbit’s side. King writes that, depending upon the reader, rabbits, tables, and cages of all sizes and construction will be imagined. The one thing everyone should imagine the exact same should be the “8.” In other words, in good writing, it’s the writer’s job to allow for imagination in most things, but salient, important pieces are best sent with no room for misinterpretation. Books, movies, TV shows, plays, and yes, even every other Sunday columns in the Record-Eagle written by a guy that spends more time wondering than he does writing, should work on their “writing telepathy.”
If my so-called writing career wishes had come true, I think it would have been fun to be writing clues for “Jeopardy.” For my own entertainment, I’ve written and hosted dozens of home version games for friends and family. Writing decent trivia questions is harder than you’d think. Between dialing in appropriate levels of difficulty, including various entry points in each clue, and just making it interesting and entertaining, composing good clues can be hard work. And much like other forms of writing, clear transfer of thought is as essential as it is underappreciated.
In the end, it should come as no surprise that writing might be underappreciated and underpaid. Like most things people pursue as passions, the payoff comes early; the moment of clarity when a good idea comes to mind.
Or, the payoff comes late; that elusive seminal moment occurring when the right words fall onto the page and two weeks of wonder match up with those three or four hours of work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.