Comedian George Wallace tweeted recently, “I’ll take photos in a kissing booth or kiss someone in a photo booth, I just don’t care anymore.”
Of all that has been said and done during this year of 2020, perhaps that little “twist of words” joke gives me more to work with than anything else I’ve read recently.
The older I get, the faster time passes. Many people thought that time slowed down, especially last spring as quarantine caused most everything but the most essential services to be shut down. To me though, between learning all the new sanitation guidelines and the masking requirements, it was as if I’d either washed up in a time machine or spent time in a washing machine.
My 62nd birthday came and went last week, and in the spirit of the sixth month of pandemic it was hardly even celebrated. Between social distancing and the closing of my little town’s ice cream store you could safely say that I wasn’t handed a milkshake and I certainly didn’t milk any handshakes in honor of the occasion.
This season of coronavirus has also altered my wardrobe. For most of the summer, getting dressed was the highlight of the day. Even then, “getting dressed” was a term that became a looser and looser term. As a formerly working businessman, I rarely left the house looking messy. Two years into retirement that is no longer the case. In fact, where I once wore dress shirts to drink tea, I now wear T-shirts and call it “dressed.”
It has been a great summer to play golf. Living where I do, it’s as easy to drive around the south end of Torch Lake and play courses over in Bellaire as it is to access the great courses in TC and Leelanau County. With the one-lane road situation between Three Mile and Four Mile, coming home and expecting to pass through town quickly was the real problem. Staying on my side of town made more sense and it was just easier to traverse through Rapid City than it was to get rapidly through Traverse City.
This last year has seen a certain uptick in my time spent reading. Even before the pandemic shutdown I had become the voracious reader of my youth. Happily, I’m still consuming about a book per week even through the summer months. When other entertainment options were closed except for outside venues, the option of grabbing a book became all the more appealing. I’m not the loyalist of bar patrons, which is OK because it was easier and made more sense to spend all night with a book club than to pick up a book at a nightclub.
This could go on much farther and you know that.
I’ve got one that involves watching a killer whale eat cereal instead of going whale-watching with a serial killer but even I don’t have the imagination to make that one work. I’ve got others that involve boxing in sports cars and playing sports in box cars, talking trash to junk piles while throwing junk on trash piles — the opportunities are as limitless as this year has been twisted.
To comedians and every reader that’s celebrated a birthday this year, I congratulate you, I thank you for reading the local newspaper, and I remind you to be safe whether you are driving on the Parkway and parking in your driveway.
Actually, that one makes sense.
