For reasons I can’t explain, I’ve been getting this crazy and unrealistic sense of impending doom out of nowhere lately. Typically on the eve of an upcoming trip out of town I’ll get the sensation that this time, the flights are delayed, the connections are missed, or even that the plane goes down. Crazy stuff like that.
Totally irrational, I know.
But kind of understandable if you’ll hear me out.
Since the first year of the pandemic I’ve become a pretty voracious reader. In the years 2020, 2021, and 2022 I read, on average, about 50 books a year. This year, in only the first seven months, I’ve already read 50 books and counting.
Reading for personal enjoyment my tastes bounce all over; modern page turners, classics, mysteries, biographies or autobiographies, and historical fiction cover the vast majority but I’m never more than somebody’s recommendation away from trying something else. And it’s in that reading where I’ve developed, or overdeveloped, this sensation of “impending doom.” As if through this reading I vicariously keep thinking that the plot of one of these books will weave its way into my life story.
It’s irrational, and I know it, but I’ve always felt that writers should also be readers.
Writers should also try not to write stories that constantly flow in an “and then, and then, and then, and then” story line. That’s how regular life goes and if your life is like mine, then you know full well that most days roll by uneventfully and we should be happy about it..
The other side of the “and then, and then” lifestyle/storyline, of course, is that there has got to be some sort of “but then this happened” or “that happened, therefore this then happened” kind of action. In the writing industry, these are called “plot twists;” every good story has plenty of them and it’s where the good writers make their bones.
But enough about the writing industry. Let’s get back to me and my doomsday attitudes, can we? For starters, if it’s a plot twist that I’m subliminally expecting, why am I only expecting doom? Why not buy a lottery ticket and expect sudden wealth? Why not have some important impresario read this column and be so impressed that they endow me with sudden and unexpected fame and glory?
Those would both certainly be plot twists, wouldn’t they? Plenty of great stories have been written about people finding themselves suddenly rich or suddenly famous. Putting people in unfamiliar places or uncomfortable situations is just another cornerstone of good story writing. As usual though it’s nothing that complicated, rather, just the plight of he who pursues the properly crafted written word.
I say that because nothing satisfies me more than actually taking some sort of trip or vacation, stepping out of the house filled with those sensations of impending doom, and then returning home a week or so later having had all the connections connect and all the events turn out rather uneventful. The only thing better than having to unravel an unravelable knot in a sticky situation is to make sure as many loose strings as possible are tied up, thus making things go smoothly with little excitement.
In their song “Running with the Devil,” Van Halen sang about finding “the simple life, ain’t so simple”, and in analyzing things, that’s my plight. It may be the simple life that I prefer, yet in that simple life, minds like mine are on the prowl for the next plot twist.
All that, or at least something interesting to write about.
