Back in 1958 the United States Mint printed half-dollar coins with the face of Benjamin Franklin on one side and the Liberty Bell on the other. Unlike the amalgamated metal in the coins of today, the stuff of 1958 coins is solid silver.
My dad, a man of patience and a pocket full of those half dollars, surmised that if he took a stainless steel spoon from the kitchen silverware drawer and began tapping this silver coin on its edge, the silver would flatten. If he smacked it hard enough and long enough, the edge would eventually roll back upon itself. Once rolled back, the center of the coin then could somehow be drilled out and his result would be a handmade solid silver ring — which only cost 50 cents.
And so, from about 1968 when this idea hatched, until at least the time I moved out of their house in 1980, on various evenings while watching TV he’d pull that damned coin out of his pocket and start tapping it.
I say that with a sharp edge, unlike the edge of the eventually defaced coin, because I was typically somewhere in the living room trying to enjoy “MASH,” “The Lawrence Welk Show” or “Hee Haw” while this Chinese water torture of constant steel-on-silver tapping filled the air.
This 50-cent piece of jewelry never came to complete fruition. Like a bunch of other nonessential things, the rounded and ruined half dollar managed to find a permanent place on a cluttered coffee table next to where my dad sat until he died two years ago.
Which is when the piece of silver became mine.
In the course of cleaning his house after he passed, I picked up and pocketed the coin. Next thing I knew, I had put it into a random drawer in my own house with no intention of what to do with it.
Earlier this summer I again came across the coin and an idea popped into my head.
No, I was not going to finish the ring by subjecting myself and Marcy to a few more years of that infernal tapping. Rather, this coin would become my new ball marker on the golf course. Golfers use a variety of things to mark their place on golf course greens. Random pocket change, poker chips, magnetic discs, plastic markers and other “tools” are popular, but from now on, this unfinished silver dollar will be mine.
Could anything be more metaphoric? It’s a coin from 1958, the year of my birth. It’s a direct connection to and gentle reminder of my father; how cool is that? That’s what you see at face value anyway, no pun intended.
Some might see this piece as a small reminder to finish things, no matter how simple and irritating it may be to do so. Others might see it as a throwback to another era, an era where 50 cents was perceived to have real value.
To me this coin, juxtaposed against the most important element of my favorite pastime, forever marks the struggles between father and son. Putts that fall in the hole will do so because my playing nerves have been hardened against those endless struggles to watch television through background noise distraction.
And putts that miss?
I can only assume they missed because somewhere in the great beyond the universe was distracted by an old man tapping on a worthless coin.
