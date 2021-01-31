Perhaps you have just been witness to the most beautiful wedding. A young couple has expressed eternal love, forsaking all others, and promising eternal devotion to one another. Perhaps you had a cold drink and a small plate of cheese and crackers, listened to a musician play the happy hour, and now you’ve taken your seat and are waiting for your table to be called to attack the buffet line.
Or, perhaps your child has just finished a season of their favorite sport. The entire team, their coaches, and members of everybody’s families have convened in the cafeteria of the high school for the big pot luck sports banquet. Before the coach hands out awards for most valuable, most improved, most likely to this or that, everybody has to queue up to see the array of dishes everybody else’s home cook has brought to share.
Or, perhaps you are the member of a small town service club. The club president has rang the bell, “God Bless America” has been sung, a benediction has been delivered by whatever lay person the club has chosen that day and the president announces that the three, 8-foot tables surrounded by members and a guest or two will proceed to the buffet from right to left. Those on the right stampede while those in the middle and left hand table groan jokingly and then proceed toward the back of the line.
In a prior time of life, a time when gatherings like these were a given part of life, we all lived those scenarios or something similar.
And now, we are sitting at our “tables” waiting to be allowed to get in line for something very much unlike a tasty buffet. We are waiting for the COVID vaccine.
I’ve established that the club president decides which Rotarian, Lion, Elk, Optimist (or another service club) will eat first. At the wedding, someone with the caterer will decide who and when, presumably some time after the wedding party, of course, is next to join the line.
At the sports banquet, I suppose the coach calls the play, but the diners are high school athletes and “first one gets the most” was how I remember that part of life.
In today’s “buffet,” forget all about that fancy wedding prime rib and baked potatoes, sports banquet pot luck smorgasbord including lots of jello and potato salad, and service club of chicken Kiev and mashed potatoes. You’re getting a little something called Moderna or Pfizer. Hang on though, the kitchen tells me there is some Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca about to come out of the oven.
And it’s just a few millilitres so don’t worry about getting too filled up either.
As we stumble through the “which table goes first?” stage, those who are not yet in line are having to watch others walk back to their tables with plates full. Posting selfies showing your vaccine card or sticker is the new humblebrag, but nobody is judging what else is on your plate.
Just a reminder as you enjoy this “buffet” to continue to wear your mask, wash your hands frequently, and keep a little social distance even standing in line. With luck and patience, everybody who wants the vaccine will have gotten in line before too long. Hopefully, it will have the desired result and we can return to gathering in large groups for real once again.
Don’t worry though, everybody that goes through the line once has to go back for seconds in three weeks.
