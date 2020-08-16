Sewage is a great equalizer.
No matter your station in life, you create it.
No matter your station in life, it smells pretty much like everyone else’s.
So, when one of my neighbors mentioned to me that he had walked by my septic system and had detected a smell, we both knew exactly what he was talking about.
I remind you that I live in a rural setting and that means that I have the classic septic tank and drain field method of sewage disposal.
Those living in a municipality simply flush their toilets and no longer dwell upon what went down the drain. Once it’s gone, it’s gone forever. Those with systems like mine flush their toilets and then, literally, dwell upon what just went down their drains.
In other words and in opposition to the laws of physics; what goes down, must come back up, eventually. “Eventually” typically coincides with somebody, in my case a neighbor, getting a whiff of your septic tank which triggers a phone call to the local waste hauler.
Of course, we noticed the smell on a Friday night, which meant that we would have to wait until Monday to make our call. This also meant that the weekend would be spent working our way through the four stages of septic system grief; denial, anger, bargaining and acceptance.
Denial. It’s just the two of us living here and it can’t be full already. We just had it pumped out when? Turns out five years had passed. Well, that’s a lot of … flushing when you do the math.
Anger. Well, we couldn’t get too mad. We realized long ago that rural living that doesn’t include a monthly municipal water bill would eventually cost us something. Plus, we could hardly talk about having the tank pumped without over using at least that one, task specific, four lettered word.
Acceptance. As much as we doubted our production of waste, we both knew early on that, yes, the tank was probably full, and yes, we had nobody to blame than ourselves.
Notice that I saved “Bargaining” for last.
Tuesday afternoon, an associate from our local septic hauler backed his truck into our driveway and commenced assessing the situation. A friendly man of few words, “that’s not good” was all he needed to say when he popped the septic tank cap off and saw it filled to the very top.
“That’s not good”, in layman’s terms, means that not only was my tank full, but the pump that moved waste water from the tank to my drain field had failed and needed replacement.
Knowing the size of my tanks and the cost of installing a replacement pump the gentleman promptly told me what his price was going to be. Without so much as a long glance to check for “sticker shock” he then headed back to his truck to begin the process of doing what had to be done.
Well, did you at least negotiate with the guy, Rob?
Negotiate?
There was none of that.
Number one, he knew what I knew and that was that dealing with this “crap,” both it’s removal and it’s repair was not a job for the “do it yourselfer.” The sooner he got started, the sooner he would be done.
Number two, (you knew there would be a Number Two reference) if you feel like you have the wherewithal to negotiate while standing over an open and inoperable septic system, then you’re a better person than me.
