I’m sitting there enjoying my morning coffee and daily newspaper when I catch a whiff of skunk spray. Reminding myself that it’s the middle of February, the windows are all tightly sealed, and skunks in the yard would be unlikely, my attention remains focused on local headlines.
First mistake.
Moments later, the dog scratches at the door. He has been outside for a few minutes now and I’ve kind of forgotten about that scent from a minute ago so I let him in.
Second mistake.
A quick search of the internet shows me a recent Detroit Free Press article in which a biologist/forester from Michigan State University stated that here in Michigan, woodchucks, chipmunks, 13-lined ground squirrels, some types of bats and SKUNKS are the only local animals that truly hibernate. If there was a third mistake to this episode, it would lie within the realm of trusting everything you read on the internet because, hibernating or not, something woke up a skunk in our little corner of the state.
Of all the collateral effects of a February that recently saw overnight temperatures stay in the 40s, the rousing of those nasty little black and white skunks is my least favorite. Well, second least favorite effect right behind owning a dog that has been freshly sprayed by them, of course.
My life has almost always been lived with a dog as a pet. From childhood through now, a dozen dogs have shared the houses I’ve lived in. Every single one of them I can remember being sprayed by skunks. Trust me when I say that I can recognize it when it happens. But what was weird that morning a week or so ago, was that I didn’t really think he had been sprayed. I smelled it on the outside air when I let him in, but the dog wasn’t acting like anything had happened. Previously sprayed dogs were in a big hurry to wipe themselves off on rugs and furniture, but not this time. And the more he walked around the house, the more it was obvious he had been hit. Maybe not as directly as other dogs had been, but yes, he’d been skunked.
Unfortunately, my wife and I both had places to be that morning. Inasmuch, the dog would be left home, inside, with windows closed. (It’s February, duh)
If there had been any doubt about anybody getting skunked when we left home, upon returning home, there was none. The telltale “tang” of skunk scent-filled air happily greeted us when we walked into the house.
The good news is that the homemade cocktail remedy of hydrogen peroxide, baking soda, and dish soap is as effective in February as it is in the warmer months. It wasn’t easy wrestling the big dog into a bathtub, but overall I think he kind of enjoyed the attention, the warm shower and getting to shake himself off all over me. Being February and a day with a quick-hitting snowstorm that kept windows and doors tightly closed was the bad news. A few days of lighting candles and hanging coats and area rugs in the garage has helped, but visitors still please beware.
In the big picture and with a week’s perspective in hand I’m still bummed that it happened and the momentary whiffs of remembrance of that stinky morning are still a thing. Finally, to that skunk, my apologies for your interrupted hibernation and for our dog hassling you. By the way, if you’re reading this and you really are a skunk, would you please go back to sleep?
